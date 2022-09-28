On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior judge denied Bill Cosby’s request for a new trial with regard to a 1970s sexual assault civil lawsuit brought against him by Judy Huth.

For context, and as previously reported by The Root back in June, a California jury ruled that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a then-16-year-old Huth 46 years ago. But because the judgment was handed down in a civil court instead of a criminal one, Cosby faced no possibility of jail time as a result. During the trial, Huth testified that Cosby invited her and a friend to a party at the Playboy Mansion—an estate owned by the late Hugh Hefner, who founded the magazine and adult entertainment empire—where he raped her. Despite being found guilty, Cosby continues to deny that that event ever happened.

And it’s because of that, that the once- beloved actor wanted to receive a new trial. B ut unfortunately for him, that’s not going to happen.

“Cosby has failed to establish he received an unfair trial or that insufficient evidence existed to establish his liability for Plaintiff’s harm,” Judge Karlan explained , per Deadline.

In response, Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt said: