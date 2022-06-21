The neverending saga of Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley’s contract dispute has now hit the public apology stage.



According to Complex, at her show at the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C., the Oscar-winner issued a public apology to Hughley’s family for using his daughter’s past sexual assault in the comedians’ ongoing feud.

“I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor,” Mo’Nique said. “So I’ve got to do something right now publicly, that I did publicly. And when I fuck something up, I’ve got to fix it up. So I’m going to take care of that right now before I go any motherfucking further. To D.L. Hughley’s family, I want to publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings.”

The Precious star went on to say, “I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies, if I hurt their feelings because that was never my goddamn intention. I never meant to hurt their feelings.” However, she had no regret toward D.L., saying, “Oh, but that nigga D.L., I meant every motherfucking thing I said.”

This feud all started back in May, when the pair were set to play a show together and Mo’Nique called D.L. out while on stage, saying that he threatened to pull out of the performance if he wasn’t the headliner, a spot she thought was hers. He then posted the contract online, indicating that he was actually the headliner. From there, things escalated into name-calling, ultimately leading to Mo’Nique posting a video of Hughley in an old interview talking about how he didn’t initially support his daughter following her sexual assault.

No matter what your opinion is on this fight, I think it’s clear that bringing his daughter’s trauma into this nonsense is uncalled for. And while it’s nice that she apologized, she can’t unring that bell. Using a woman’s sexual assault in a ridiculous contract dispute is way over the line, and Mo’Nique knows that.