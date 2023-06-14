Pat Sajak’s announcement that he will retire from hosting Wheel of Fortune after the 2023-24 season sent shockwaves through the TV world. The long-running game show is an institution and a part of our lives. There are rumors that producers are already in talks with Ryan Seacrest, as they don’t want to find themselves in the same position that Jeopardy! was after Alex Trebek passed away. Before Seacrest takes yet another job, we have some ideas for Black stars who would be perfect to take over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune.

