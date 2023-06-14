Ken Jennings On Going From ‘Jeopardy!’ Fan To Host: ‘I Feel Very Lucky’ | The View

EGOT-winner and entertainment legend Whoopi Goldberg has already let the world know she wants the job. Given her comedy roots and name recognition, Whoopi would be a great choice to lead the show moving forward.

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Anthony Anderson is an experienced host, popular actor and veteran comedian. Honestly, he’s the most qualified person on our list.

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

While most fans know Yvonne Orji from Insecure, she’s also a hilarious comedian whose personality is made for a show like Wheel of Fortune. Imagine how great she’ll be in those awkward moments where someone gives a wildly ridiculous guess.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews
Photo: JC Olivera (Getty Images)

As the host of America’s Got Talent, Terry Crews is overflowing with personality but never lets it overshadow the contestants. Also, mainstream audiences really love him.

Carla Hall

Carla Hall
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever seen Chef Carla Hall on a cooking show, you know how utterly likable she is. With Carla, you never feel like a TV personality is putting on a show. It’s more like hanging out with an old friend.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Now that Black-ish has wrapped, Tracee Ellis Ross is making some very cool career choices. She would be such a fun host and I feel like she and Vanna White would be an interesting team.

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

On Saturday Night Live and Supermarket Sweep we saw what Leslie Jones can do when she’s allowed to just let go and be herself. You know she would be absolutely hilarious on Wheel of Fortune, and would also encourage the contestants to loosen up.

Ryan Clark

Ryan Clark
Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark has such a positive presence, he would be a calming influence on especially nervous contestants.

Janelle James

Janelle James
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The Final Straw may not have worked as a game show, but Janelle James was entertaining as a host. She would bring an electric energy to the sometimes routine feel of a long-running show like Wheel.

Al Roker

Al Roker
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

We want to take care of Al Roker at all costs, so maybe it’s time for him to trade in Today for the more laid-back job of hosting Wheel of Fortune. We already know America loves Al.

LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

I know LeVar Burton has been announced for a Trivial Pursuit game show, but is there a more perfect project for the man who has devoted his life to championing literacy?

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Yvette Nicole Brown is that friend who is always excited for your success. She would be the cheerleader the contestants need when they mess up or hit Bankrupt.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

On his TBS series The Cube, D-Wade brings his competitive nature to an otherwise normal show. He would definitely make Wheel of Fortune feel like it’s a big deal. Especially when someone walks away with a huge jackpot.

Austin Creed

HOW much did Austin win on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune? #short

WWE superstar Xavier Woods is known in his everyday life as Austin Creed. The man’s enthusiasm for gaming, competition and life is infectious. Plus, he absolutely killed it during his appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. If you want to go in a different direction with someone completely new, he is a fresh, unique choice.

