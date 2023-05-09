Girlfriends 15 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

It’s been 15 years since Girlfriends ended, but its influence can still be seen on the TV landscape. Shows like Sistas; Girls; and Insecure owe a debt of gratitude to The CW series. Though it came first, even Sex and the City owes some of its success to the show. The comedy followed four friends as they supported each other through both the serious and hilarious ups and downs of life. As HBO keeps the genre going with another season of And Just Like That…, we’re checking in with the cast of Girlfriends, to see what they’re up to now.
Tracee Ellis Ross
After leaving Joan behind, Tracee Ellis Ross followed up Girlfriends with eight seasons on Black-ish, films like The High Note and most recently, an honorary doctorate from Spelman College.
Golden Brooks
After bringing the down-to-Earth Maya to life, Golden Brooks had memorable guest roles on series like CSI: Miami; Station 19; and The Good Doctor. She’s now starring on the Disney Channel series Saturdays.
Persia White
Persia White had a successful career long before she joined Girlfriends. In her post-Lynn life she recurred on The Vampire Diaries as powerful witch/vampire, Bonnie’s mom Abby. Like all Bennett women, she has a tragic life that is eternally altered by magic.
Jill Marie Jones
Since Girlfriends ended, Jill Marie Jones has worked steadily with roles in series like Sleepy Hollow; American Horror Story: Asylum; the OWN legal drama Delilah and the streaming series Monogamy.
Reginald C. Hayes
After Girlfriends, Reggie Hayes racked up a series of recurring and guest star roles in Hart of Dixie; NCIS; Black Lightning; and Abbott Elementary. He also found himself battling serious health issues in 2020, as he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
Khalil Kain
Before he became Girlfriends’ second Darnell, Khalil Kain was known for the films Renaissance Man; Juice; Love Jones; Bones and the title role in The Tiger Woods Story. Once the comedy wrapped, he continued his career with memorable guest appearances in Elementary; Person of Interest; Blue Bloods; FBI and the movie For Colored Girls.
Keesha Sharp
After making William’s life miserable as Monica, Keesha Sharp has worked nonstop in series like Are We There Yet?; American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson; Lethal Weapon; Empire and Power Book II: Ghost.
Jenifer Lewis
You probably know Jenifer Lewis from everything. Literally everything. You name it, the legendary Jenifer Lewis has been in it. Most notably, co-starring with Tracee Ellis Ross in Black-ish.
Yvette Nicole Brown
Though she recurred as Toni’s sister Sherri, Yvette Nicole Brown is actually more well-known from her work on Drake & Josh; Community; A Black Lady Sketch Show and multiple voiceover roles.