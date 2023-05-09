Girlfriends 15 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

It’s been 15 years since Girlfriends ended, but its influence can still be seen on the TV landscape. Shows like Sistas; Girls; and Insecure owe a debt of gratitude to The CW series. Though it came first, even Sex and the City owes some of its success to the show. The comedy followed four friends as they supported each other through both the serious and hilarious ups and downs of life. As HBO keeps the genre going with another season of And Just Like That…, we’re checking in with the cast of Girlfriends, to see what they’re up to now.

