Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Reunite at 90s Con, Dish on Good Burger 2

After playing in our faces for months about a possible Good Burger sequel, the cat was finally let out the bag on Friday that yes, Good Burger 2 is officially happening.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Kenan Thompson said in a statement provided to The Root. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Indeed.

For you poor unfortunate souls who grew up without slap bracelets, Super Nintendo, or AOL Instant Messenger, Good Burger—starring All That breakout stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson—graduated from its humble beginnings as a hilarious skit on Nickelodeon and eventually arrived in theaters back in 1997. Confetti and ice cream soon followed, as did memorable moments like Mitchell’s character, Ed, going bar-for-bar with 90s heartthrobs Immature.

No, really. That happened.

In the 25 years since, the former Kenan & Kel stars have continued to thrive in Hollywood—Mitchell as a panelist on MTV’s Deliciousness, with Thompson putting in 20 seasons (and counting) on Saturday Night Live—while the streets have clamored for a sequel. And now, courtesy of Paramount Plus, our lofty dreams will soon become a reality with the impending release of Good Burger 2 later this year.

Over the weekend, Thompson shocked everyone when he not only crashed the All That panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Conn. , but dished on what we can expect from the long-awaited sequel.

“We’re shooting this summer, and it should be out this year—probably Thanksgiving-ish or something like that,” Thompson told the crowd, per People. He also added that he’s “very excited” and that he wants to “get it done and get it out so that people can enjoy it.”

It also sounds like he has plans for a full-fledged franchise: “Then maybe do part 3, 4, 5, 6 [and] 7!” Good Burger Extended Universe anyone?

The Trolls World Tour star also admitted that our forever president, Barak Obama, is one of many familiar faces he’d love to extend a role to.

“Sinbad definitely is gonna be back. Even if we got to go to him, we’ll make sure we have Sinbad, for sure,” he said. “All the traditional favorites, I think. Barack Obama would be great.”

With production on Good Burger 2 set to begin in May, these are very exciting times to be an old-school Nickelodeon head of a certain age.