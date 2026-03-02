Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Black Actresses Over 40 Who Prove Black Never Cracks, In Honor of Women’s History Month

From Lynn Whitfield to Gabrielle Union, this Women’s History Month, let’s take a look at our Hollywood faves that truly age backwards!

Lynn Whitfield at The 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television – Arrivals at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Right on the heels of Black History Month’s ending, we’re stepping into March in full force as we observe Women’s History Month—or as we like to call it around Black Women’s History Month! And because of that, we thought it’d be fitting to highlight a handful of our Hollywood fave Black actresses over 40 who are the living personifications of “Black don’t crack.”

Haters can continue to be mad and confused all they want, we know that Black women hold the fountain of wealth in their blood cells and always will. So why not give them their flowers while we still can!

Alicia Keys

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Alicia Keys attends She Is The Music’s Sharing The Spotlight at Delilah on February 18, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

It’s crazy to think that Alicia Keys has been blowing up the music scene for decades now and what’s even more impressive is that she looks the same way she did when she debuted all those years ago!

Tracee Ellis Ross

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Ebell of Los Angeles on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tracee Ellis Ross is beauty, style, and grace personified. She’s also Black Joy in a walking, talking and breathing form and is always radiating from the inside out!

Lynn Whitfield

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Lynn Whitfield visits SiriusXM Studios on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

One of the industry’s most iconic actresses, Lynn Whitfield has been a cinematic and beautiful force onscreen and off for years. And she’s only getting more refined with time!

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Photo: Getty Images Jon Kopaloff

If I’m completely honest, I’ve loved Gabrielle Union-Wade ever since I saw her in Bring It On, so that should tell you how long this admiration has been present. With a smile that’ll light up any room and melanin that glimmers, what more is there really to say? I wanna be just like you (and Kaavia, lowkey) when I grow up, Gab.

(Fun fact: both Tracee Ellis Ross and Gab Union are birthday twins. That coupled with each of their beauty inside and out gives me the same feeling of when the yams and the mac’n cheese touch on Thanksgiving. It’s truly sensational.)

Regina King

Photo: Getty Images JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Now you know we had to include the only King we acknowledge: Regina King. From the flawless skin to her breathtaking brown eyes, the One Night in Miami director will always stay shining.

Vanessa Williams

Photo: Getty Images Dia Dipasupil

Vanessa Williams. During her recent appearance on the Sherri Show, she reminded us once again that beauty has no age limit.

Viola Davis

Photo: Getty Images Jemal Countess

Even though I know what it actually means, I’m thinking that the “E” in EGOT must also stand for extraordinarily beautiful because Viola Davis comes second to none and that’s on General Nanisca.

Halle Berry

Photo: Getty Images Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Rapper Hurricane Chris didn’t make that song about just anybody. Timeless, hilarious, glamourous. There is truly no one like Halle Berry. (P.S. can we be Twitter friends? Just send me a heart emoji if so, so I know it’s real.)

Kerry Washington

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington, how I love thee? Let me count the ways…Actually, on second thought, since it’ll take all day and a night to list them all—let’s just highlight your enviously high cheek bones, gorgeous skin, and amazing smile.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Photo: Getty Images Michael Tran / AFP

It would probably take me 40 days and 40 nights to figure out just how to be as effortlessly cool and strikingly beautiful as Jada Pinkett Smith. Maybe if I can finesse my way onto the Red Table, she’ll tell me her secret. What do you say, Jada?

Taraji P. Henson

Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

I don’t know what I love more about Taraji P. Henson? Her style, her smile, or her personality. I’m just gonna go with the truest answer and say “d,” all of the above. After I’m done in Tracee’s closet, I’m swinging by yours next!

Angela Bassett

Photo: Getty Images Mike Coppola

Recently, Angela Bassett was seen on vacation with no makeup and she was just as beautiful as she is with makeup. I honestly don’t think there are enough words in the dictionary to describe how elegant, classy, dazzling, divine, and gorgeous thee Angela Bassett is. If I was a sponge, I’d try to soak in as much goodness as I could from her because she just has IT. Always has and always will. Our eternally loved Queen Mother.

Regina Hall

Photo: Getty Images Jemal Countess/WireImage

The other day I saw what was purported to be a picture of Regina Hall from the 90s online, but if I’m honest—it looked like a photo she took just two days ago. I’ll be waiting with bated breath for her to spill the beans on what it is that keeps her melanin popping so severely and her smile shining brighter and brighter with each passing day.

Nia Long

Photo: Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer

I knew Black woman carried this uncanny super-power of getting more fine as they aged but I’m gonna need whatever dosage Nia Long received. And an extra one for the road in case I lose that one. Melanin’s on point, smize is on point—you know what? Make that three doses.

Sanaa Lathan

Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison

If I could trade faces for a day with anybody, it’d be a toss between Nia Long and her Best Man costar Sanaa Lathan. I mean, I’d be happy either way, but I’d be lying if I said it wouldn’t be a hard decision to make. Do you see that smile? Phenomenal.

Sherly Lee Ralph

Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

The incomparable. The immaculate. The Diva and the Dreamgirl. Quite literally, who is doing it better than Sheryl Lee Ralph right now? I’ll tell you who—NOBODY.

Queen Latifah

Photo: Getty Images Taylor Hill/WireImage

The only Queen we acknowledge ‘round here is Queen “Never Met a Silk Press She Didn’t Slay” Latifah. From her hair to her smile, may her reign never let up.

Anika Noni Rose

Photo: Getty Images ANGELA WEISS / AFP

I don’t know about y’all but Anika Noni Rose will forever be my Princess Tiana and one of the women I aspire to look as good as I age. 10s all across the board.

Meagan Good

Photo: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety

Be right back, I’m about to go pray that my life looks as good as Meagan Good does. You wanna put in the request too?

Garcelle Beauvais

Photo: Getty Images Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter

The always and forever “Fancy” Garcelle Beauvais definitely deserves to a spot on this list. I mean, the woman still looks as if The Jamie Foxx Show just went off air yesterday. If that’s not goals, I don’t know what it.

Bianca Lawson

Photo: Getty Images Michael Kovac for The Hollywood Reporter

Now y’all know we couldn’t make this list without including the ethereal and ageless icon, herself Bianca Lawson. (I’m still waiting on her to drop her skincare routine.)

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housely

Photo: Getty Images Arnold Turner for ESSENCE

Not only do these fabulous and fly sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housely look alike, but they continue to look like the eternal springs of youth. I wonder how it feels to know there’s quite literally another variant of yourself that looks just as good as you waking around?

Tiffany Haddish

Photo: Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Not only is Tiffany Haddish serving the funny, but she’s also serving the looks, stepping out looking better and better at each turn. We see you, Tiff!

Mary J. Blige

Photo: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Go Mary, go Mary, go Mary, go Mary! I mean, I honestly don’t know where to begin with the icon that is Mary J. Blige. Whether it’s her skin, her smile, or her snatched waistline—Mary proves time and time again that being grown and sexy is reserved only for the grown and sexy.

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And I am telling you…that I will never get over the fact that Jennifer Hudson looks as beautifully ageless as she does. I need her to drop all the routines she does ASAP.

Mo’Nique

Photo: Getty Images Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

OK, let me first start by saying that Mo’Nique looks GOODT. Not just “good,” but “good” with a “t.’” Her face? Radiant. Her smile? Exuberant? Her melanin? Shining. Her waist? Non-existent. I love her for real and it looks like life has been loving on her too.

Robin Givens

Photo: Getty Images Dia Dipasupil

She may be keeping a low profile as of late, but the vision that is Robin Givens has been shining for years.

Brandy Norwood

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett/STA 2020 for BET

Brandy may be known as the “Vocal Bible,” but she’s also known for looking both ageless and flawless time and time again.

Janet Jackson

Photo: Getty Images Christopher Polk/Variety

An icon in many arenas, there’s no denying that time is treating Janet Jackson’s beauty well.

Tichina Arnold

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett/STA 2020 for BET

Tichina Arnold has quite literally been fine as wine for decades now, there was no way she wasn’t going to be included in this list.

Kym Whitley

Photo: Getty Images Robin L Marshall

I could be wrong here, but maybe being funny is the key to aging backwards. If it is, that would explain why comedian and actress Kym Whitley seems to look better and better with each passing day.

Holly Robinson Peete

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – September 25, 2025: Holly Robinson Peete appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 9, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Holly Robinson Peete has no business looking as great as she does but we’re glad that’s the case!

Danai Gurira

Photo: Getty Images Richard Bord for Unstereotype Alliance

Now y’all know we had to include our forever general Okoye a.k.a. Danai Gurira on here because her melanin forever shines bright.

Tisha Campbell

Photo: Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz for The American Heart Association

From Gina on Martin, J on My Wife and Kids and more—Tisha Campbell has never looked better.

Kelly Rowland

Photo: Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Having timeless beauty like Kelly Rowland will be my personal “Motivation” from here on out.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Photo: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety

From her smile to her skin, Ryan Michelle Bathe is the thing of dreams. And that will never be up for debate.

