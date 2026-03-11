Misty Copeland Drags Timothée Chalamet For Comments About Ballet and Opera

Misty Copeland, the first Black woman to be a principal dancer in the American Ballet Theater, is calling out “Marty Supreme” actor Timothée Chalamet over his recently resurfaced comments about ballet and opera. And trust us when we tell you, she’s keeping it all the way real.

If you somehow missed the recent social media hubbub, allow us to break it down for you. Over the last several days, Chalamet has been subjected to a social media firestorm after negative comments he made about the long-standing arts went viral. The clip comes from a February 2026 Town Hall with Variety featuring the “Wonka” star in conversation with veteran actor Matthew McConaughey. During one part of their chat, Chalamet expressed that he didn’t want to work in an essentially dying art form like ballet or opera, where people are pushing to keep it alive.

“I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like ‘hey, keep this thing alive even though no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. Damn, I just took shots [at the art institutions] for no reason,” he said at the time.

And while he seemingly got off scot-free in the moment, his words began making the rounds on social media earlier this week. Ever since, people from diehard ballet and opera-goers to the Met Opera have come out to criticize him. And now, Copeland herself has entered the chat and is calling out the irony in Chalamet’s words.

“First, I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting ‘Marty Supreme’ with respect to my art form,” she said in a panel for Aveeno per Variety. “I think that it’s important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that’s not as ‘popular’ and a part of pop culture as movies are, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture.”

Copeland continued: “[Chalamet] wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. So all of these mediums have a space, and we shouldn’t be comparing them.”

Once her words began circulating, many online were quick to side with her.

“This is kinda sad, him using her to promote his movie and then spite her profession. it’s obvious she felt betrayed by his comments,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

Another user noted that unlike the film industry, live theater performances aren’t in danger of being replaced by AI right now.

“Timotheeeee Chalamet could be replaced by AI tomorrow and literally no one would even notice. Live performances, theater, ballet, opera are the only true media the robots will never be able to touch,” said another.

One other user wrote, “This, for sure, is a lesson in “THINK before you SPEAK”! It’s too many folks with uninformed opinions who like to be loud about them for some reason.”

One person online was not shy about sharing their opinion on Chalamet’s body of work.

“Opera and ballet are two very beautiful art forms. He sucks and his opinion and his movies as well,” they added