The Most Badass Black Women in Movie History

Black women have been the backbone of Hollywood for years. Think about it: all your favorite movie characters are played by Black actresses. They have all the most memorable scenes. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’ve gathered this showcase of the most badass Black women in movies. This time around, we’re only highlighting fictional characters. We’ll save the biopics for another day.
Foxy Brown - Foxy Brown
This list—and every list about badass female characters—begins with Foxy Brown. She set the stage for what everyone else could be.
Waiting to Exhale - Bernadine
You know you never get tired of watching Angela burn his stuff.
The Color Purple - Sofia
I have yet to meet a Black woman who doesn’t know every word of Sofia’s famous speech.
Black Panther - Okoye
We could have done a whole list just on the women of Wakanda, but this special shoutout is for their General Okoye. She doesn’t hesitate to put a spear to her own husband’s neck to protect her country.
The Woman King - General Nanisca
Viola Davis’ Nanisca is who we all want to be after one too many inappropriate looks in the supermarket.
Set it Off - Cleo
Cleo was always too much of a badass to end up in jail. She wasn’t going out like that.
Thor: Ragnarok - Valkyrie
Val is not only a legendary warrior, she becomes the new King of Asgard when her people need her most.
Star Trek - Lt. Uhura
As much as I love Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura, it was really cool to see her treated as an action hero. I also love how she’s clearly smarter than most of the men she works with.
Love & Basketball - Monica
I maintain my position that Monica was too good for Quincy and she deserved someone who wouldn’t be threatened by her shine.
Cleopatra Jones - Cleopatra Jones
For years people have been asking about a female James Bond. Hey world, she’s been right in front of you the whole time.
The Wiz - Evillene
I’m not rooting for Evillene, but “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News” is more show-stopping than anything Dorothy does.
Jackie Brown - Jackie Brown
Just in case we all forgot about how she started this all, Pam Grier’s Jackie Brown outsmarted every man who underestimated her, and looked damn good doing it.