The Most Badass Black Women in Movie History

Here’s our celebration of the most memorable Black women from your favorite movies.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in Movie History
Photo: Sony Pictures

Black women have been the backbone of Hollywood for years. Think about it: all your favorite movie characters are played by Black actresses. They have all the most memorable scenes. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’ve gathered this showcase of the most badass Black women in movies. This time around, we’re only highlighting fictional characters. We’ll save the biopics for another day.

Foxy Brown - Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown (1974, trailer) [ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas, Peter Brown, Terry Carter]

This list—and every list about badass female characters—begins with Foxy Brown. She set the stage for what everyone else could be.

Waiting to Exhale - Bernadine

Angela Basset as Bernadine Getting Revenge | Waiting To Exhale | HBO Max

You know you never get tired of watching Angela burn his stuff.

The Color Purple - Sofia

Color Purple Harpo to beat Me

I have yet to meet a Black woman who doesn’t know every word of Sofia’s famous speech.

Black Panther - Okoye

Black Panther - OKOYE SAFE M’BAKU FROM THE RHINO (HD)

We could have done a whole list just on the women of Wakanda, but this special shoutout is for their General Okoye. She doesn’t hesitate to put a spear to her own husband’s neck to protect her country.

The Woman King - General Nanisca

Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in Movie History
Photo: Sony Pictures

Viola Davis’ Nanisca is who we all want to be after one too many inappropriate looks in the supermarket.

Set it Off - Cleo

Cleo’s Death Scene - Set It Off (1996)

Cleo was always too much of a badass to end up in jail. She wasn’t going out like that.

Thor: Ragnarok - Valkyrie

Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in Movie History
Photo: Marvel Studios

Val is not only a legendary warrior, she becomes the new King of Asgard when her people need her most.

Star Trek - Lt. Uhura

Image for article titled The Most Badass Black Women in Movie History
Screenshot: Movieclips/YouTube

As much as I love Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura, it was really cool to see her treated as an action hero. I also love how she’s clearly smarter than most of the men she works with.

Love & Basketball - Monica

Love & Basketball (2000) Official Trailer - Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps Basketball Movie HD

I maintain my position that Monica was too good for Quincy and she deserved someone who wouldn’t be threatened by her shine.

Cleopatra Jones - Cleopatra Jones

Cleopatra Jones (1973) Official Trailer - Tamara Dobson Crime Thriller Movie HD

For years people have been asking about a female James Bond. Hey world, she’s been right in front of you the whole time.

The Wiz - Evillene

The Wiz - No Bad News

I’m not rooting for Evillene, but “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News” is more show-stopping than anything Dorothy does.

Jackie Brown - Jackie Brown

Jackie Brown | ‘Across 110th Street’ (HD) - Pam Grier | MIRAMAX

Just in case we all forgot about how she started this all, Pam Grier’s Jackie Brown outsmarted every man who underestimated her, and looked damn good doing it.

