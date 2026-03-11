Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on Beyoncé—And the Internet Reacted Exactly How You Expected

L: PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) R: HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Terrence Howard attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Terrence Howard is raising eyebrows after revisiting a surprising story involving Beyoncé and the early days of Destiny’s Child. According to the actor, he once had a chance with the lead singer—but instead chose a short-lived bandmate he described as having “blue eyes.” And just when fans began to giggle, he spilled more details.

The “Hustle & Flow” star appeared on an episode of the PBD Podcast, where he revealed passing up a romantic opportunity with Mrs. “Crazy in Love” herself in favor of a “blue-eyed” former bandmate—whom the internet speculates could be Farrah Franklin. Howard claims that snubbing Queen Bey eventually inspired the iconic 2005 BET Awards striptease, where the Grammy-winning songstress flaunted what her mama gave her—as payback.

“I had a chance to date Beyoncé, you know, early on. We had a conversation… and I ended up talking to the other girl inside [Destiny’s Child], the girl with the blue eyes,” Howard recalled. “I remember Beyoncé looking over at me, and I think that’s why she picked me to do that dance when she did the striptease dance at the BETs or whatever, to show me what I’d lost.”

“I was attracted,” Howard revealed. “There was a moment in which I felt something there… with Beyoncé. But that was long before she was with Jay-Z. That was very, very long ago.”

When fans on TikTok heard the news, they had even more questions. Some pointed out their 12-year age-gap as strange, while the majority of others in the comments section questioned the validity of his story altogether.



“She was a teenager,” one fan wrote.

“SUREEEEE YOU DID,” another teased.

“This made me cringe,” a third said.

“Terrence today’s not the day,” another replied.

While some fans doubted Howard’s eyebrow-raising story, one thing was undeniable: he was in a chokehold during that lap dance. And, we pulled the receipts for you.

In 2005, Destiny’s Child walked three superstars on stage, including Howard, “Hot in Herre” rapper Nelly, and NBA point-guard legend, Magic Johnson. Dressed in skin tight, silky brown dresses, the iconic trio gave an elaborate chair dance to their hit “Cater 2 U” on stage in front of millions of viewers. One fan in the comments section of the throwback vid poked at the actor, “Terrence was ready to risk it all!”

Fans had their opinions—mostly just laughing, but beyond that, they were marveling at one of the boldest “what if” moments in pop culture history. Because let’s be honest, the revelation that Terrence Howard passed on Beyoncé in ‘05 is a story nobody had on their bingo card for 2026.