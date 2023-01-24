The Evolution of Angela Bassett

Bassett Meets Her Future Husband

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance: “Boring” First Date to Marriage | The Oprah Winfrey Show | OWN

While obtaining her MFA at Yale, Bassett met her husband, fellow actor, Courtney B. Vance. They didn’t know much of each other at the time but reunited in 1994 after both of their acting careers took off. The two went on a first date, but Angela claimed it wasn’t memorable because he was “boring. ” After a second, and far more successful date, to play golf the two began to fall for each other and continued dating.