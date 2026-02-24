Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Worst Oscars Red Carpet Trainwrecks Over the Years

As the 2026 Oscars nears, let’s take a look at some of celeb faves who’ve had their fair share of fashion misses on the famous red carpet!

By










Published

Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

With the 2026 Oscars just weeks and awards season nearing its end, we’d be remiss not to share how excited we are about all the beautiful fashions we’ve seen thus far. And trust us, there are a lot!

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained

Since the Primetime Emmys kicked things off last September, we’ve been served some seriously stylish looks from some of our faves As the season went on, shows like the 2026 Grammys and 2026 AAFCA Awards were also prime spots for some gorgeous looks.

But, just because we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing some glamorous looks, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some misses along the way. Specifically, when it comes to the Oscars, there have more than its fair share of truly questionable looks that have graced the carpet.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the worst looks of all time in Oscars history. Whether they’re sporting too many ruffles or crazy colors—these looks are no doubt seared into every fashion policemen’s head.

2025: Yasmin Finney

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Yasmin Finney attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

The main reason why this look is on here is because we can’t see the dress for the trees the long peacock feathers that are blocking our view. It’s a bit too distracting which keeps it from being the show-stopper that it could have been.

2025: Anok Yai

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Anok Yai attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

For someone as insanely gorgeous as Anok Yai, this look didn’t give what it should have. (Which is really a shame because she could make a paper bag look like high fashion).

2025: Bresha Webb

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Bresha Webb attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

While this color looks great on Bresha Webb, the proportions are just way off. It looks like it’s overpowering her and that’s sad because otherwise, the dress would’ve been a hit!

2018: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage

While monochrome is hardly ever a bad idea, Maya you’re making us hot just by looking at you.

1993: Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg during 65th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Whoopi: you’re an icon and a legend. But this was A MISS OF ALL MISSES.

2010: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The purple ombre frills might have been okay, but the top part of the dress just throws it off.

2020: Billy Porter

Billy Porter on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Graylock/PA Images

Billy Porter has never shied away from making a statement on red carpets but this one didn’t land the way it needed to.

2020: Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’re all for a nice thigh split and a plunging neckline, but there has to be balance somewhere. And that’s the only reason why this is missing the mark.

2014: Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh arrive at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Dan MacMedan/WireImage

We know Pharrell has never been afraid to push the boundaries when it comes fashion. But shorts? At the Oscars? We don’t think so.

2021: Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Chris Pizzello-Pool

Halle, we might have let this dress slide if it wasn’t for the hair. The hair is what makes this look a total bummer.

2024: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Mike Coppola

Now Cynthia, we know you were serving Elphaba-tease, but it didn’t defy as much gravity as we wish it would’ve.

1997: Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman arrives for the 69th Academy Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, 24 March. Photo: Getty Images VINCE BUCCI/AFP

Dennis Rodman showing up as the Mad Hatter at the Oscars is a bit more off-putting than we realized. And that’s saying something.

2017: Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur

Bathrobes will never a viable option for a suit jacket….sorry, Terrence.

1971: Isaac Hayes

Photo: Getty Images Bettman

Isaac Hayes may be super talented in the music space, but this blue furry suit isn’t hitting all the right notes.

2007: Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison

The half jacket is what really kept this look from being a truly stylish moment, which sucks because Jennifer went home with the gold that night.

2005: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji Henson during The 77th Annual Academy Awards – Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur

Taraji, we love you and we see what you were trying to do, but this was a miss.

2000: Tyra Banks

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz

Sorry, Tyra. But you won’t be making it in the running for the Oscars best-dressed list with this look.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

More Telltale Signs that Trump Is Quickly Running Out of Time

More Telltale Signs that Trump Is Quickly Running Out of Time

With Trump facing continuous protests, lawsuits and dissent within his own party, growing pressure could mean a disastrous ending for him …
Continue Reading
Did You Know These Black Celebs Are Trump Supporters?

Did You Know These Black Celebs Are Trump Supporters?

From rappers like Nicki Minaj to famous athletes, these are the surprising people in President Trump’s corner. Let’s take a look! …
Continue Reading
EXCLUSIVE: NCAAP President Derrick Johnson Explains His Expectations for State of the Union and What's at Stake for Black Voters

EXCLUSIVE: NCAAP President Derrick Johnson Explains His Expectations for State of the Union and What’s at Stake for Black Voters

The Root spoke to NAACP President Derrick Johnson about why he has “no expectations” for Trump’s State of the Union address …
Continue Reading
How the Barbz Are Responding to Nicki Minaj Going Full MAGA

How the Barbz Are Responding to Nicki Minaj Going Full MAGA

Following her MAGA events, Nicki Minaj has the Barbz divided with some stuck between sticking beside their Queen or stepping away…for good …
Continue Reading
Proof That Jim Crow Era Was Not That Long Ago And Why This is Important to Know

Proof That Jim Crow Era Was Not That Long Ago And Why This is Important to Know

Jim Crow laws were in place not that long ago. Even though many photos from that time are in black and white, the history is far from ancient and the remnants are all around us …
Continue Reading
Mississippi Black Woman Desegregated High School—Then Faced Terror and Isolation

Mississippi Black Woman Desegregated High School—Then Faced Terror and Isolation

Mary Smith-Blackmon was among the first Black students in a Canton, MIssissippi school and shared what it was like to eperience integration in isolation …
Continue Reading
A Look at Trump’s Most Misleading Claims Before His State of the Union Address

A Look at Trump’s Most Misleading Claims Before His State of the Union Address

Before Trump’s State of the Union address, let’s get into all of the false claims he’s made about the country and what’s really at stake for Republicans …
Continue Reading
Black and MAGA Folks Angry At Gavin Newsom For Implying Black People Can't Read... But That's Not The Full Story

Black and MAGA Folks Angry At Gavin Newsom For Implying Black People Can’t Read… But That’s Not The Full Story

Gavin Newsom Is Receiving Backlash Online After Telling Black Folks He’s Just Like Them Because He Can’t Read… Except That’s Not What Happened …
Continue Reading
Celeb With Tourette Syndrome Speaks Out After N-Word Remark at BAFTAs, But the Internet Isn't Here for It

Celeb With Tourette Syndrome Speaks Out After N-Word Remark at BAFTAs, But the Internet Isn’t Here for It

John Davidson has finally broken his silence about the racist ordeal at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. But what he has to say isn’t landing too well with folks online …
Continue Reading
Why This New York Mom Was Forced to Deliver Her Own Baby Alone in a Hospital Bathroom

Why This New York Mom Was Forced to Deliver Her Own Baby Alone in a Hospital Bathroom

Long Island parents are demanding a hospital to take accountability after they delivered their newborn on-site…but in a bathroom …
Continue Reading
DMX's Son Shares 'Spiritual' Moment With His Father As He Transitioned

DMX’s Son Shares ‘Spiritual’ Moment With His Father As He Transitioned

DMX’s son Xavier Simmons is opening up about a truly unbelievable moment he shared with his father as he transitioned …
Continue Reading
The State of the Union Address Was <i>Not</i> Supposed to Look As It Does Today

The State of the Union Address Was Not Supposed to Look As It Does Today

Which president gave a 10-minute State of the Union address? Which U.S. president came up with the name? What do Obama and Trump’s speeches have in common? …
Continue Reading
7 Times Black Folks Almost Became U.S. President

7 Times Black Folks Almost Became U.S. President

Jesse Jackson, Charlene Mitchell and other Black Americans who ran for president …
Continue Reading
Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Has Shocking Health Scare

Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Has Shocking Health Scare

‘Precious’ star Gabourey Sidibe’s husband is facing a startling health challenge and is now sharing where he stands now with fans …
Continue Reading
Black Woman Explains Why She Only Dates AI

Black Woman Explains Why She Only Dates AI

A 34-year-old Black woman told a CBS News correspondent that a chatbot has given her the same satisfaction as a relationship with a human being, but eliminates the risk …
Continue Reading
White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

Allyson Friedman has identified herself as the college professor caught spewing racist language during a virtual council meeting …
Continue Reading
So The Shrinking White Baby Data is Why The World Turned Upside Down?

So The Shrinking White Baby Data is Why The World Turned Upside Down?

OPINION: As census data signals a shrinking white majority, the politics of panic move from whisper campaigns to policy …
Continue Reading
Why Black People Have a Right to Be Outraged at the 2026 BAFTA Controversy

Why Black People Have a Right to Be Outraged at the 2026 BAFTA Controversy

After the racist remark was heard around the world at the 2026 BAFTAs, why are Black people being asked to give more grace than they are the room to be upset? …
Continue Reading
Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Subjected to Racial Slur at 2026 BAFTAs, But the Story Is Much Layered Than You Think

Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Subjected to Racial Slur at 2026 BAFTAs, But the Story Is Much Layered Than You Think

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo experienced a shocking moment at the 2026 BAFTAs. But there’s way more to the story …
Continue Reading
Why Rappers Are Entering The Political Arena

Why Rappers Are Entering The Political Arena

Will we see more rappers becoming politicians after Uncle Luke announced he is running for a seat in Congress? …
Continue Reading