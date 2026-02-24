The Worst Oscars Red Carpet Trainwrecks Over the Years

Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

With the 2026 Oscars just weeks and awards season nearing its end, we’d be remiss not to share how excited we are about all the beautiful fashions we’ve seen thus far. And trust us, there are a lot!

Since the Primetime Emmys kicked things off last September, we’ve been served some seriously stylish looks from some of our faves As the season went on, shows like the 2026 Grammys and 2026 AAFCA Awards were also prime spots for some gorgeous looks.

But, just because we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing some glamorous looks, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some misses along the way. Specifically, when it comes to the Oscars, there have more than its fair share of truly questionable looks that have graced the carpet.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the worst looks of all time in Oscars history. Whether they’re sporting too many ruffles or crazy colors—these looks are no doubt seared into every fashion policemen’s head.

2025: Yasmin Finney

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Yasmin Finney attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

The main reason why this look is on here is because we can’t see the dress for the trees the long peacock feathers that are blocking our view. It’s a bit too distracting which keeps it from being the show-stopper that it could have been.

2025: Anok Yai

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Anok Yai attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

For someone as insanely gorgeous as Anok Yai, this look didn’t give what it should have. (Which is really a shame because she could make a paper bag look like high fashion).

2025: Bresha Webb

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Bresha Webb attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

While this color looks great on Bresha Webb, the proportions are just way off. It looks like it’s overpowering her and that’s sad because otherwise, the dress would’ve been a hit!

2018: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage

While monochrome is hardly ever a bad idea, Maya you’re making us hot just by looking at you.

1993: Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg during 65th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Whoopi: you’re an icon and a legend. But this was A MISS OF ALL MISSES.

2010: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The purple ombre frills might have been okay, but the top part of the dress just throws it off.

2020: Billy Porter

Billy Porter on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Graylock/PA Images

Billy Porter has never shied away from making a statement on red carpets but this one didn’t land the way it needed to.

2020: Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’re all for a nice thigh split and a plunging neckline, but there has to be balance somewhere. And that’s the only reason why this is missing the mark.

2014: Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh arrive at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Dan MacMedan/WireImage

We know Pharrell has never been afraid to push the boundaries when it comes fashion. But shorts? At the Oscars? We don’t think so.

2021: Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Chris Pizzello-Pool

Halle, we might have let this dress slide if it wasn’t for the hair. The hair is what makes this look a total bummer.

2024: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Mike Coppola

Now Cynthia, we know you were serving Elphaba-tease, but it didn’t defy as much gravity as we wish it would’ve.

1997: Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman arrives for the 69th Academy Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, 24 March. Photo: Getty Images VINCE BUCCI/AFP

Dennis Rodman showing up as the Mad Hatter at the Oscars is a bit more off-putting than we realized. And that’s saying something.

2017: Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur

Bathrobes will never a viable option for a suit jacket….sorry, Terrence.

1971: Isaac Hayes

Photo: Getty Images Bettman

Isaac Hayes may be super talented in the music space, but this blue furry suit isn’t hitting all the right notes.

2007: Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison

The half jacket is what really kept this look from being a truly stylish moment, which sucks because Jennifer went home with the gold that night.

2005: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji Henson during The 77th Annual Academy Awards – Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur

Taraji, we love you and we see what you were trying to do, but this was a miss.

2000: Tyra Banks

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz

Sorry, Tyra. But you won’t be making it in the running for the Oscars best-dressed list with this look.