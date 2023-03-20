Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves and More Pay Tribute to Lance Reddick

The passing of actor Lance Reddick continues to send shockwaves in and outside of the entertainment industry.

As previously reported by The Root, the veteran star died of “natural causes” on March 17 at the age of 60. Over the weekend, tributes began pouring out from his colleagues like Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce and others who knew and loved him.

In an official statement posted to his Twitter page, Reddick’s wife wrote:

“Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you all for your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.”

Advertisement

Upon hearing the news, Reddick’s John Wick costar Berry said online: “I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance. I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time. His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!”

Fellow franchise costar Reeves echoed similar sentiments, saying in a joint statement with the film’s director Chad Stahelski: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Pierce, who costarred on the popular HBO drama, The Wire, alongside Reddick also shared on Twitter: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP”

Advertisement

Lionsgate, the film’s distributor also put out a statement honoring the late actor, writing: “The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

Advertisement

Rick Riordan, the creator of the Percy Jackson franchise, of which Reddick starred as Zeus, said in part in a statement online, “His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person, he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god. He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor. He was thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive. He was a multi-faceted artist who elevated every part he played.”

A new Percy Jackson show is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. He can be seen next reprising his role as Charon, the concierge clerk in John Wick: Chapter 4, set to release on Friday.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife Stephanie, and his two children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. The Root continues to send our condolences for all who knew and loved Lance Reddick.