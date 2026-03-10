Black Americans Respond to Possible Boots on the Ground as Iran Conflict Rages Forward

TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 3: An Iranian flag is planted in the rubble of a police station, damaged in airstrikes yesterday, on March 3, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel have continued the joint attack on Iran that began on February 28, resulting in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

As the Israeli-U.S. conflict in Iran enters its second week, Black Americans online are calling out President Donald Trump for getting the country involved in yet another war. And after the president said he’s not ruling out sending American troops to the ground in Iran, you can believe Black folks– who are overrepresented in the military– had concerning thoughts.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Two alligators bang on a door at a Florida home and social media is going crazy To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Two alligators bang on a door at a Florida home and social media is going crazy

“I think that’s actually serious,” @johnridgeway said referencing Iran’s counterattacks against the U.S. “I don’t think that was just them saying anything. I feel like they’re actually prepared for any invasion scenario… I feel like the current people in power don’t necessarily care about the people who are going to lose their life because of this conflict.”

Black folks woke up on the final day of Black History Month to the fallout of a coordinated attack with Israel against Iran. Hundreds have died– including seven American troops, CNN reported. But back on home soil, Black folks expressed their shock and confusion in light of the historic events.

“Dear Iran, Black People don’t have a damn thing to do with this war bulls**t. We want to avoid these a**holes because they hate us too,” @MelanatedTalk tweeted. “Signed, Black Americans.”

Some folks suspected the attacks against Iran were yet another cover up of the files associated with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The people in the Epstein files were EATING AND F**KING CHILDREN, but sure let’s bomb Iran again,” @khaliltooshort said. “So tired of this s**t.”

TikToker influencer, @rulaisbackkkkkkkk, also chimed in begging for Iranian officials to consider most Americans don’t want war. “Trump engaged in war. We told him to stop,” he said on the app. “We told him to sit his rabbit a** down. We still tryna deal with what he did in the damn files, and he over here starting war.”

They bombed Iran just in case Iran bombed them? And are now scared Iran might bomb them back? Am I reading this correct — Bask (@baskgod) February 28, 2026

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, 74 percent of Americans are against sending ground troops to fight against Iran. “They bombed Iran just in case Iran bombed them? And are now scared Iran might bomb them back? Am I reading this correct,” @baskgod posted to X.

During the attacks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, per NBC News, marking the first time in 37 years that the country has been leaderless. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed to replace him, The New York Times reported. Experts say the change in leadership could spell bad news for America, especially since Iranian officials said they’ve been preparing for a full-scale war for over 30 years, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Black folks are just trying to make sure they are safe and far away from any potential Iran fallout. “Black people, while we are minding our business, stop inviting these people to the cookout until it is safe,” @mszneicey declared. “No more invites.”

@SoVerySweetDiva pleaded for Iran to only target certain parts of America if the conflict ever escalates. “And please if you do decide to come here with drama take it to Maralago and Trump plaza and the White House it ain’t got nothing to do with any of us,” she said.

The Department of State has urged Americans to “exercise increased caution.” Flights have been rerouted or canceled, and state officials are cautioning residents of potential fallout.