The 400-Day Target Boycott Was More Effective Than You Think

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: The Target logo is displayed at a Target store on August 20, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Target announced that CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down to be replaced by Target’s current COO Michael Fiddelke. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Now that the 400-day Target boycott is officially over, it’s about time we talk about just how effective the historic protest actually was. For well over a year, Black folks and others banded together to give Target a piece of their minds after ending its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). But until you look at the numbers, you might underestimate just how much the billion-dollar corporation was impacted.

Leaders of the boycott, Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Tamika D. Mallory, activist and co-founder of Until Freedom, and Nina Bryant, former Democratic State Senator from Ohio and founder of We Are Somebody, held a press conference Tuesday (March 11) breaking down the campaign’s four demands and if Target has met them.

The Original Demands of the Boycott

First, fully reinstate company-wide DEI policies; Honor their 2020 commitment to invest $2 billion in Black-owned businesses, products and media; Invest into Black-owned banks through intentional partnership. And last but certainly not least: establish retail centers at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help train the next generation of entrepreneurs.

How Much Money Has Target Lost?

As of 2026, the company has lost more than $12 billion since the boycott began, according to Forbes. Additionally, Pastor Bryant confirmed Target has made great progress with meeting at least three goals under the new leadership of CEO Michael Fiddelke, who took over for Brian Cornell after he resigned last summer.

Which Demands Have Been Met?

The top priority was reestablishing DEI, and Target’s answer came with the development of the “Belonging at the Bullseye Strategy.” The program basically replaced the company’s DEI strategy, which was cut due to pressure from the White House.

Bryant also confirmed Target has completed 97 percent of its $2 billion commitment to Black-owned businesses, and by Easter 2026, it will have met the goal fully. In addition to the $2 billion, the company also pledged another $100 million. Target promised the money back in 2020, following the death of George Floyd, but after pressure from President Donald Trump, the company was ready to jump ship completely… That is until the boycott happened.

“Target understand the past, yet understanding the past is not sufficient,” Bryant said during the press conference. “The present and the future is where it is that we are.”

Target notably donated millions to Black students and colleges over the years. In 2021, the country’s only HBCU design school, The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, received a $10 million donation from Target. Additionally, the company continues its scholarship with the United Negro College Fund. This is of course on top of the fact that Target’s current board is reflective of 13 percent of people of color.

What’s Left to Do?

As far as partnering with Black banks goes, however, Bryant revealed there’s still much work to be done. But even though Target has not met the final demand, he’s still giving the movement credit for holding Target accountable.

“Target is the only one we invited to the cookout,” Bryant added. “They were the only ones we felt were kissing cousins. They are the only Fortune 500 company that got a hood nickname… so it was not just an abandonment of a DEI, but we felt as if it was a betrayal.”