Full Timeline of Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani’s Rocky 14-Month Marriage Now Headed to Divorce

Welp, it seems former NBA star Dwight Howard and rapper Amber Rose Howard have called it quits after a 14-month marriage…but if you’ve been paying attention to the couple, then you’d know this isn’t the first time divorce papers have been filed.
Howard’s divorce filing this week comes after his wife shared bombshell accusations on Instagram that captivated the internet. If you’re confused about what exactly went wrong between the two, then you wouldn’t be the only one. But don’t fret! The Root has you covered with a full timeline of the Howards’ relationship.
December 2024
You might recognize Howard’s wife— who goes by the stage name Amy Luciani– from her time on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” But she first became publicly attached to Howard in 2024. It’s unclear how, when or where the couple met, but they went Instagram official in December 2024, confirming their romance.
In the now-deleted post, Luciani praised Howard saying, “I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday, not knowing two days later God would send me a Bible-totin’, tattooed giant with the same heart as me.” Before the reveal, the couple was spotted at events together. Luciani even teased a marriage proposal in October that year writing online, “I’m somewhere between ready to be a faithful wife or the single wild friend for the rest of my days.”
January 2025
Howard and Luciani got engaged on Dec. 20, 2024, then exchanged vows the next month on Jan. 11, 2025. Their wedding ceremony was private, but fans quickly realized Howard and Luciani were actually legally married in February.
The former Los Angeles Laker posted a video to Instagram asking, “Where should we spend our honeymoon?” Days later, the athlete teased again, “When you no longer have to look for a valentine because you’re married.”
July 2025
Just a few months later, however, the internet would be shocked to learn Luciani filed for divorce from Howard after six months of marriage. She wrote in the court filing reviewed by TMZ, “The marriage is irretrievably broken.” She continued declaring “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”
Luciani eventually withdrew her divorce petition after she recalled how people told her not to give up on her marriage so soon in an Instagram post. As time passed, Howard and Luciani seemed to have made amends based on their social media posts.
March 2026
Luciani alleged that Howard’s daughter, Luciani’s stepdaughter, was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) in March. “My marriage has landed me in a very dangerous position,” Luciani alleged in a now-viral (and deleted) Instagram post. The NBA All-Star has five children with five different women but none with Luciani.
“My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father. CPS, police have been here three times in less than three months, and I stood in it by my husband—even though I was scared for my own self,” Luciani alleged. “Whatever he wanted me to say, whatever it was—I’m thinking this is my husband.”
According to Luciani, Howard struggles with substance abuse which allegedly triggered three suspected CPS investigations during their marriage.
Luciani held up a large bag that contained a white substance on Instagram. “This is what I’m f**king losing my marriage to,” she claimed. It’s unclear what the white substance inside the bag was.
Howard has yet to publicly comment on Luciani’s video. Instead, however, he filed for divorce on Monday (March 9), per TMZ. Luciani reportedly also filed, but his case was processed first.
