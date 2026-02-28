The Most Positive Events That Happened During Black History Month

Credit: L, Nelson Mandela (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images); R, Debi Thomas (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Before we close out what some have dubbed “the worst Black History Month,” we want to take time to focus on the positives and remind everybody of all the good events that have taken place during the 100 years of Black History Month. From the Tuskegee Airmen breaking racial barriers in the U.S. military to Ryan Coogler making history at this year’s BAFTAs, here are some great things that have happened during Black History Month since its genesis.

Tuskegee Airmen Induction

Photograph of Class SE 43 K newly commissioned pilots (Tuskegee Airmen) at Tuskegee Army Flying School, in bomber jackets with a fighter airplane, Tuskegee, Alabama, 1942. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

On February 19, 1942, the Tuskegee Airmen were inducted into the U.S. military, forming the 332nd Fighter Group, according to the Black educational platform We Black Chat.

As the first African American military group, the Tuskegee Airmen made important contributions during WWII, protecting bombers and other U.S. aircraft as an escort fighter group. The Tuskegee Airmen also had the lowest amount of deaths compared to any other escort fighter group, with only 66 casualties, according to The National WWII Museum.

Nelson Mandela Released From Prison

ANC ldr. Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie raising fists upon his release from Victor Verster prison after 27 yrs. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)

On February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from jail after having served 27 years in South Africa’s Victor Verster Prison. As the leader of the African National Congress—a resistance movement that was banned in South Africa—the future South African president was charged with sabotage and treason and sentenced to life in 1964 after leading a protest against South Africa’s apartheid regime, according to the BBC.

Though the South African government attempted to hide Mandela to stop his support from growing, it was not enough to stop the activist from walking out of prison to a horde of supporters and becoming president only four years later, per the BBC.

Hattie McDaniel Makes Oscar History

Portrait of American actress Hattie McDaniel (1892 – 1952) holding her Academy Award from the film ‘Gone With the Wind,’ Hollywood, California, 1940. (Photo by John Kisch/Getty Images)

As we’ve told you, on February 29, 1940, Hattie McDaniel broke the glass ceiling at the Academy Awards by becoming the first Black person to win an Oscar for her role in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.” Her history-making win is thanks to a lifetime of perseverance in her passion for the arts and her dedication to fighting racial barriers on and behind the screen.

Ryan Coogler Makes History at the BAFTAs

Ryan Coogler at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards held at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by James McCauley/Variety via Getty Images)

Following in McDaniel’s entertainment footsteps, on Sunday, Feb. 22, Ryan Coogler made history at the BAFTAs by becoming the first Black person to win the award for best original screenplay for his 2025 hit horror film “Sinners,” according to BuzzFeed.

During his speech, Coogler told aspiring writers to let themselves be motivated by the love they have for the people around them. “Let that love motivate you like it did on this ‘Sinners.’ I’ll be forever grateful for this,” he said.

Barack Obama Announces Presidential Campaign

TOPSHOT – UIS Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Barack Obama from Illinois speaks at a town hall meeting 10 February 2007 at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Back on February 10, 2007, Barack Obama announced the presidential campaign that would see him become America’s first Black president, according to Action News 5. In his campaign, Obama announced that he would help middle- and lower-class folk to “reclaim the American dream” by introducing tax cuts for working families, reducing health care costs and helping Americans buy and keep their homes, according to The American Presidency Project.

Virginia McLaurin Meets The Obamas

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 22: 106 year-old Virginia McLaurin watches the video of her with the Obamas on Feb 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. The video of McLaurin dancing with President and First Lady Obama last week at the White House went viral on the Internet. (Photo by Kate Patterson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Barack Obama’s presidential win was a monumental moment in Black American history, especially for the previous generations who had put up a brave fight to make his election possible. In Black History Month 2016, the late Virginia McLaurin, who was 106 years old at the time, fulfilled her wish of meeting the Obamas and stated that she was happy to have seen a Black president during her lifetime, according to The Guardian.

Debi Thomas Makes History at the Olympics

Calgary, Alberta, Canada – 1988: Debi Thomas competing in the Women’s Free skating event at the 1988 Winter Olympics / XIV Olympic Winter Games, Olympic Saddledome. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

During the 1988 Winter Olympics, Debi Thomas became the first African American to make the podium at the Winter Olympic Games, taking home a bronze medal in figure skating, according to The Root. Though Thomas did not originally plan to become a figure skating icon, wanting to play hockey rather than do artistic spins on ice, she is now an inspiration for young Black figure skaters.

Michael Jackson Sweeps at the Grammys

(Original Caption) Singer Michael Jackson is shown with two armfuls of award statues at the 1984 Grammy Awards.

On February 28, 1984, Michael Jackson became the first artist to win eight Grammy Awards in a single night for his “Thriller” album, solidifying his title as the King of Pop, according to the Grammy Awards. Not only did he win eight Grammys in one night, but he also became the first artist to win Grammys across pop, rock and R&B all in the same year.

Muhammad Ali Becomes Heavyweight Champion

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 25: Cassius Clay (right) and Sonny Liston square off during their bout at the Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, February 25, 1964. Cassius Clay won the World Heavyweight Title by RTD in round 6 of 15. (Photo by Stanley Weston/Getty Images)

Muhammad Ali first made his mark on the international boxing stage on February 25, 1964, when he became the world heavyweight champion by defeating the then-champion, Sonny Liston, according to the Ali Center. Still known as Cassius Clay at that point, Ali won by a technical knockout after Liston failed to answer the bell for the seventh round.

Black History Month Officially Recognized

Gerald (Jerry) R. Ford campaigning in his home town, at Grand Rapids Junior College on the day before the 1976 Presidential election. Ford lost the election to Jimmy Carter on November 2nd, 1976. Gerald R. Ford became the 38th president of the United States on August 9th, 1974, after Richard M. Nixon resigned the Presidency during the Watergate Scandal. To date, Ford is the only person to have served as both Vice President and President without being elected to either office by the Electoral College.

Though Black History Month was founded in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, it was not formally recognized by an American president until President Gerald R. Ford in 1976, according to the National Archives. In a letter recognizing Black History Month, Ford wrote, “In the Bicentennial year of our Independence, we can review with admiration the impressive contributions of Black Americans to our national life and culture.”

Joseph Searles III Becomes The First Black Member of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 31: Joseph L. Searles III, the first Africian American member of the New York Stock Exchange attends the 5th Annual Big Game Big Give Benefiting The Giving Back Fund at Tribeca Rooftop on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

On February 12, 1970, Joseph Searles III became the first Black member of the New York Stock Exchange, setting a new precedent for Black careers within the finance industry, according to the NYSE.

The Greensboro Sit-In Sparks National Protests

(Original Caption) 2/13/1960-New York, NY: Placard-carrying demonstrators mass in front of a Woolworth store in Harlem here Feb. 13 to protest lunch counter discrimination practiced in Woolworth stores in Greensboro, Charlotte and Durham, NC. The demonstrators, who belong to an organization known as “CORE” (Congress of Racial Equality), are urging Harlem residents not to patronize Wooloworth stores until discrimination ends in the stores in the three Southern cities.

At a Woolworths whites-only lunch counter, four Black American college students—Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil—organized a sit-in on February 1, 1960, to protest against the establishment’s segregated policies, according to the Zinn Project. The protest helped to inspire more sit-ins across the nation, furthering the fight against segregation.

NAACP Founded in 1909

circa 1945: A women hands a flyer to a man looking to join the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People). The NAACP was founded in 1909 on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday after a riot had broken out the year before in his home town of Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

Okay, so this happened 17 years before Black History Month was founded, but on February 12, 1909, the NAACP was founded by a group of civil rights activists, including Mary White Ovington, Oswald Garrison Villard, W.E.B. Du Bois and Ida B. Wells-Barnett. The activists were inspired to form the organization to discuss racial justice after the horrifying Springfield race riots in 1908, according to the NAACP. Thanks to these activists, the NAACP has continuously fought against racial and civil injustices, leading to a better America for all.