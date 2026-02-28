The Most Positive Events That Happened During Black History Month

Before we close out what some have dubbed “the worst Black History Month,” we want to take time to focus on the positives and remind everybody of all the good events that have taken place during the 100 years of Black History Month. From the Tuskegee Airmen breaking racial barriers in the U.S. military to Ryan Coogler making history at this year’s BAFTAs, here are some great things that have happened during Black History Month since its genesis.
Tuskegee Airmen Induction
On February 19, 1942, the Tuskegee Airmen were inducted into the U.S. military, forming the 332nd Fighter Group, according to the Black educational platform We Black Chat.
As the first African American military group, the Tuskegee Airmen made important contributions during WWII, protecting bombers and other U.S. aircraft as an escort fighter group. The Tuskegee Airmen also had the lowest amount of deaths compared to any other escort fighter group, with only 66 casualties, according to The National WWII Museum.
Nelson Mandela Released From Prison
On February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from jail after having served 27 years in South Africa’s Victor Verster Prison. As the leader of the African National Congress—a resistance movement that was banned in South Africa—the future South African president was charged with sabotage and treason and sentenced to life in 1964 after leading a protest against South Africa’s apartheid regime, according to the BBC.
Though the South African government attempted to hide Mandela to stop his support from growing, it was not enough to stop the activist from walking out of prison to a horde of supporters and becoming president only four years later, per the BBC.
Hattie McDaniel Makes Oscar History
As we’ve told you, on February 29, 1940, Hattie McDaniel broke the glass ceiling at the Academy Awards by becoming the first Black person to win an Oscar for her role in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.” Her history-making win is thanks to a lifetime of perseverance in her passion for the arts and her dedication to fighting racial barriers on and behind the screen.
Ryan Coogler Makes History at the BAFTAs
Following in McDaniel’s entertainment footsteps, on Sunday, Feb. 22, Ryan Coogler made history at the BAFTAs by becoming the first Black person to win the award for best original screenplay for his 2025 hit horror film “Sinners,” according to BuzzFeed.
During his speech, Coogler told aspiring writers to let themselves be motivated by the love they have for the people around them. “Let that love motivate you like it did on this ‘Sinners.’ I’ll be forever grateful for this,” he said.
Barack Obama Announces Presidential Campaign
Back on February 10, 2007, Barack Obama announced the presidential campaign that would see him become America’s first Black president, according to Action News 5. In his campaign, Obama announced that he would help middle- and lower-class folk to “reclaim the American dream” by introducing tax cuts for working families, reducing health care costs and helping Americans buy and keep their homes, according to The American Presidency Project.
Virginia McLaurin Meets The Obamas
Barack Obama’s presidential win was a monumental moment in Black American history, especially for the previous generations who had put up a brave fight to make his election possible. In Black History Month 2016, the late Virginia McLaurin, who was 106 years old at the time, fulfilled her wish of meeting the Obamas and stated that she was happy to have seen a Black president during her lifetime, according to The Guardian.
Debi Thomas Makes History at the Olympics
During the 1988 Winter Olympics, Debi Thomas became the first African American to make the podium at the Winter Olympic Games, taking home a bronze medal in figure skating, according to The Root. Though Thomas did not originally plan to become a figure skating icon, wanting to play hockey rather than do artistic spins on ice, she is now an inspiration for young Black figure skaters.
Michael Jackson Sweeps at the Grammys
On February 28, 1984, Michael Jackson became the first artist to win eight Grammy Awards in a single night for his “Thriller” album, solidifying his title as the King of Pop, according to the Grammy Awards. Not only did he win eight Grammys in one night, but he also became the first artist to win Grammys across pop, rock and R&B all in the same year.
Muhammad Ali Becomes Heavyweight Champion
Muhammad Ali first made his mark on the international boxing stage on February 25, 1964, when he became the world heavyweight champion by defeating the then-champion, Sonny Liston, according to the Ali Center. Still known as Cassius Clay at that point, Ali won by a technical knockout after Liston failed to answer the bell for the seventh round.
Black History Month Officially Recognized
Though Black History Month was founded in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, it was not formally recognized by an American president until President Gerald R. Ford in 1976, according to the National Archives. In a letter recognizing Black History Month, Ford wrote, “In the Bicentennial year of our Independence, we can review with admiration the impressive contributions of Black Americans to our national life and culture.”
Joseph Searles III Becomes The First Black Member of the New York Stock Exchange
On February 12, 1970, Joseph Searles III became the first Black member of the New York Stock Exchange, setting a new precedent for Black careers within the finance industry, according to the NYSE.
The Greensboro Sit-In Sparks National Protests
At a Woolworths whites-only lunch counter, four Black American college students—Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil—organized a sit-in on February 1, 1960, to protest against the establishment’s segregated policies, according to the Zinn Project. The protest helped to inspire more sit-ins across the nation, furthering the fight against segregation.
NAACP Founded in 1909
Okay, so this happened 17 years before Black History Month was founded, but on February 12, 1909, the NAACP was founded by a group of civil rights activists, including Mary White Ovington, Oswald Garrison Villard, W.E.B. Du Bois and Ida B. Wells-Barnett. The activists were inspired to form the organization to discuss racial justice after the horrifying Springfield race riots in 1908, according to the NAACP. Thanks to these activists, the NAACP has continuously fought against racial and civil injustices, leading to a better America for all.
