Thought it’s only been a little over a week since Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance, the long-awaited project has already further cemented Queen Bey’s status in history as it’s landed at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

With this feat, the “Alien Superstar” singer becomes the first female artist to have all seven of her solo albums debut in the highly coveted spot, according to Pitchfork. Renaissance follows in the footsteps of Lemonade, Beyoncé, and 4, most recently and has earned “332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies.”

And that’s not all! As previously reported by The Root, over the weekend, Yoncé dropped yet another remix to her hit single “Break My Soul”—this time, featuring the one and only Madonna. Aptly titled “The Queens Remix,” the new song features Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” mixed with Bey’s vocals in a way that only she can.

Advertisement

The “Cuff It” singer also payed homage to several Black women history makers including Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni Braxtion, Janet Jackson, Tierra Whack, Missy Elliot, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Grace Jones, Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly f rom Philly (a.k.a. Jill Scott), Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and the late Aaliyah.

This track comes just days after Bey dropped a four-track EP featuring additional remixes to “Break My Soul” from the Black-Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, DJ Honey Dijon, DJ Terry Hunter, and DJ Nita Aviance.

G/O Media may get a commission 33% Off Beat Studio Buds Don't drop them

Feature a custom acoustic platform for unique and powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancelling or transparency to fit your needs, have three soft ear tip sizes to make them comfortable, and have a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

Though her excellence should come as a surprise to no one, I, for one, love that Beyoncé’s still continuing to make history with her music after all these years. She’s been in the game a long time and s he continues to show why she deserves the title of “Queen” project after project. If you haven’t listened to Renaissance yet (I can’t see how since it’s been on non-stop in my household since it dropped), do your ears a favor and go stream it now. You can thank me later.