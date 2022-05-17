Tabitha Brown is taking over the world.

Fresh off the news that she’s partnering with McCormick on her Sunshine Seasoning, the popular influencer/actress/cook has announced that she’s launching a new clothing line at Target.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the collections include: “Apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, entertaining and more. On Saturday, June 11 “more than 75 apparel, swim and accessories items” will be available in stories and online.

Ms. Tab is one of the most popular creators on social media. She uses good vibes and positive energy to promote wellness, kindness and love. She’s one of those people it’s impossible not to like, and her recipes are amazing. If you need some good news on your timeline, following Brown will help.

Tabitha Brown for Target is set for sizes XXS-4X, and ranges from $10-$44. It will have “apparel, swim and accessories items, in bright hues and bold patterns that are easy to mix and match.”



“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” Brown said in a statement. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives.”

And because it’s always nice when good things happen to good people, Brown’s YouTube children’s series Tab Time has been renewed for Season 2. In a previous interview with The Root, Brown described her motivations for doing the show.

“It’s really about my hope to heal the world through children and those children will grow up and they’ll love each other, be more compassionate and kind to each other as adults,” she said.

If you’d like to catch up on the preschool show, Tab Time Season 1 is available on Tabitha Brown’s YouTube page.