Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law! Seriously, if you haven’t watched “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” yet stop reading!



Fans of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law got a fun surprise in Episode 3 when Megan Thee Stallion made her previously announced cameo.

The “Savage” rapper was the center of a plotline involving an Asgardian elf shapeshifter who impersonated Meg and tricked Jen’s former co-worker Dennis Bukowski into spending $175,000 on the shapeshifter.

After the elf is punished, the Grammy-winner is seen in the courtroom applauding the verdict because, “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion.” Later, the “Sweetest Pie” artist shows up in a post-credits scene where she signs on as Jen’s client and teaches her how to twerk to “Body.”

Though she only appears twice, Meg is a lot of fun and the door is left open for her to pop back up in the MCU. I hope she and Jen become friends, with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper playing an exaggerated version of herself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cameo came about when She-Hulk co-star Jameela Jamil was judging HBO Max’s Legendary alongside Megan, and casually mentioned a possible appearance.

“I was preparing to come and do this when I was filming Legendary season two, and I just asked her and she turned out to be a huge Marvel fan,” Jamil said. “I just had a feeling she’d be a great actor because she’s good at everything, and she absolutely smashed it. I could not have been prouder or more in awe of her and she brings out something in Tatiana [Maslany] that no one has ever seen before—Tatiana has moves. It’s ridiculous.”

Head writer/executive producer Jessica Gao wanted “a famous, successful and beautiful woman” for the episode, but they weren’t sure who that would be while the team was writing “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.” When Jamil suggested Megan, the search was instantly over.

“The moment she brought her up we said, ‘OK, that’s it, we’re done, there’s nobody else. If she’s willing to do it, we’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen,’” Gao said.

“She looks amazing on camera, she’s so cute and she was having so much fun; she’s so game to play and how great is that tag?” Gao said about the twerking scene. “Tatiana said that she thinks it’s the single most important scene in the MCU and I agree with her, it really is. It’s the single most important scene in all of the MCU.”

Seriously though, Kevin Feige, lock down Megan Thee Stallion and make her a superhero right now! It’s what the people want.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ with new episodes every Thursday.