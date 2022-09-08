If you follow Tabitha Brown on social media, you know nothing dims her positivity. And now, she’s set to spread that endless positivity on a new eight city tour promoting her new cookbook, Cooking From the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations.



Per AXS, the event is described as an evening “that will not only serve as a remedy for the body, but a restorative for the soul.” There will also be “secret tips and tricks” that aren’t in the book.

Cities on the tour include New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Jacksonville.

I’m so thrilled to see Ms. Tab out on tour, bringing her plant-based recipes directly to fans. Food Network may have tried to bury her competition show, It’s CompliPlated, by moving it from its primetime spot to midday on Tuesdays, but the cable channel can’t keep Tabitha from using her food to make people smile. While no official reason was given, a network spokesperson told People it was driven by ratings.

“Tabitha’s energy and unique point of view are the reasons that we will continue to support It’s CompliPlated,” a network spokesperson said. “We’ve moved the series to our daytime cooking block where diehard cooking fans, especially those who are looking for vegan dishes, can enjoy it.”

In response to the controversy the schedule change sparked, Brown posted a video on Instagram, where she said in part, “There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am. I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort. I’m not going to change.”

“If it ain’t enough for you, then you’re not for me,” she added. “And if I bring it to your attention that—’Wait, I don’t like how this feels; I feel like you’re trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture’—and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don’t want to be in business with you.”

Cooking From the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and is now available for pre-order.