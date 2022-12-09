On Thursday , Trevor Noah said his final farewell as the host of Comedy Central’s popular late-night talk show, The Daily Show.



While the jokes were still sprinkled throughout as expected, Noah’s departure carried an air of earnest solemnity and deep appreciation for his time on the show and for the steadfast audience who’s been taking the ride along with him over the past seven years. After thanking said members, fans, and critiques, Noah then took a moment to express his gratitude to the countless Black women who have taught, nourished, and shaped him over time.

“This is random for some but special shoutout to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas where people are like, ‘O h Trevor, you’re so smart.’ And then I’m like, ‘W ho do you think teaches me?’” Noah began. “Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my grand, my aunt, all these women in my life. But then in America as well, I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.”

Trevor Thanks the Fans & Black Women Who Shaped His Life | The Daily Show

He continued:

“ Unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America. But any place where Black people exist, whether it’s Brazil, whether it’s South Africa, wherever it is. When thinga go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women in particular, they know what shit is genuinely.

People always be shocked like, ‘why do Black women turn out the way they do in America? Why do they vote the way’—yeah, because they know what happens when things do not go the way they should. They cannot afford to fuck around and find out. And to Black women who have taught me, all of them. I mean, the scholars online, the authors, everybody. The Roxanne Gay’s, the Tracie McMillan Cottom’s, I’ll remember the names. The Zoe Samudzi’s. Brilliant, brilliant women who have taken the time to inform me, to educate me, to argue with me.”

He concluded, “The Tarana Burke’s who laughed with me talking about everything from sexual assaults to just what life is like. I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it or maybe the best way or the most equitable way—talk to Black women. They’re a lot of the reason I am here and I’m so grateful for them.”

Additionally, and as noted by Variety, no official predecessor has been picked to replace Noah as of yet. The show will instead implement revolving hosts that include comedians such as Leslie Jones, Marlon Wayans, D.L. Hughley, Wanda Sykes, and more.