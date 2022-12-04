We’re breaking out the bottles of bubbly in honor of America’s zennial sweetheart Keke Palmer! As reported early Sunday morning, the actor and producer confirmed her pregnancy during her opening SNL monologue. And while we’re over the moon for the mother- to- be, we couldn’t help but think, didn’t she try to fake us out earlier this year? Scrolling through various comment sections throughout the social universe leads us to believe that we’re definitely not alone in this comical reflection.

If you recall, Palmer gave this exact celebration a false start back in the spring when she posted to her Twitter account that she was “officially joining the summer moms club.” The internet immediately went crazy with speculation, wondering if it was a gag, given its timing. Palmer seemingly put the rumors to rest when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram posing in the mirror with what could have either been a baby bump or a real good meal. “I don’t lie…but I do tell JOKES! Haha happy April Fool’s Day…” the NOPE star captioned the post.

But as it turns out, the joke really is on us. And for those wondering if last April’s announcement was actually true after all, the internet aunties have been quick to point out that if this were the case, Palmer would be seven or eight months pregnant by now.



While some are going back and forth about just how long the bun’s been in the oven, many are excited about the way Palmer went about her official announcement.



“She pulled a Beyoncé!” One Instagram commenter wrote in reference to the former Destiny’s Child star revealing her own pregnancy while performing during the 2011 VMAs.



Others are celebrating the huge honor it must be to announce something so life- changing on one of the world’s best- known stages.



“To reveal your pregnancy while hosting SNL is a major flex,” another commenter acknowledged.



As with all celebrity news, every comment hasn’t exactly been supportive. A few trolls have mentioned the social status of Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Dau lton Jackson , insinuating that he’s a “nobody.” Meanwhile others are concerning themselves with a status of a different kind.



“Why do we keep celebrating becoming baby mommas? Call me when they get married,” one sour commenter lamented.



But if you know like we know, you know that all babies are blessings. And we’re so thrilled to see Keke receive a little blessing of her own.