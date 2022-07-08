Jordan Peele’s films are known for their fascinating characters, unpredictable stories, and fully-realized worlds. Now fans will be able to immerse themselves in his new movie Nope, as they get a detailed look at one of its big set pieces.

Per a press release provided to The Root, the film’s Jupiter’s Claim theme park is joining the Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour. The set will be available to view beginning Friday, July 22, the same day Nope hits theaters.

Starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, Nope is a thriller about the appearance of a mysterious cloud over a small Southern California community. And that’s all we know because it’s a Jordan Peele movie. The previews say it’s aliens, but when has one of his movies ever told you exactly what to expect in the trailer? For all we know, it’s actually white people pretending to be aliens, which leads to another brilliant commentary on race.

NOPE | Final Trailer

In the movie, Jupiter’s Claim “is a family-fun theme park and predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky ‘Jupe’ Park (Yeun). Jupiter’s Claim becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.”

Advertisement

The set is a permanent part of the tour, so fans don’t have to rush to Universal Studios to see it. Apparently, this was always the plan, so Jupiter’s Claim was designed and produced with its future in mind. Once production on the film was over, it was carefully disassembled, sent to its new home and reassembled.

You’ll have to take the Studio Tour to find out exactly where Jupiter’s Claim fits in, but there’s a section where you ride through sets from War of the Worlds, Bates Motel and Back to the Future, which would fit Nope perfectly.

G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” Peele said in a statement. “It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

With Universal Studios cementing plans for its annual Halloween Horror Nights, I wonder if this is the first step into a more interactive attraction featuring the Get Out director’s work. Just imagine how creepy and, maybe a little too real, a maze based on Peele’s movies would be.