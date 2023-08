In 1998, hip-hop was no longer a “fad” that mainstream white America thought was going to fade away. It ran the music industry. New MCs were making a name for themselves and veterans were staking their claim as the best in the game. It made for an ideal environment for talented artists to make dope songs.



Advertisement

25 years later, many of them are certified classics and still listened to by hip-hop purists to this day. Here are some of the best songs that are turning 25 in 2023.