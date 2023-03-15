Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks

Awards Season 2023

Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks

Here's our round-up of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star’s best Awards Season fashion moments.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Before we officially move on from awards season, we need to take a moment and celebrate how Angela Bassett absolutely killed every single red carpet she stepped on over the last few months. Beginning with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere and ending with The Oscars, she destroyed us with every outfit. So relax and refresh your memory with Angela Bassett’s best awards season red carpet looks.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

We knew right at this moment that our queen was not messing around.

Glamour Celebrates 2022 Women of the Year Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

The way this white amplifies her natural beauty is angelic.

Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

She’s in her old-school Hollywood glamour vibe.

2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch Brunch

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The off-the-shoulder yellow screams brunch in Palm Springs.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

For the record, this is when I knew this slideshow would be happening no matter what.

The BAFTA Tea Party

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

As gorgeous as she is in gowns, Bassett brought fire and flair to all these pantsuits.

28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

This is a Hollywood pin-up moment.

65th GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Gift Lounge

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Araya Doheny (Getty Images)

In full Naomi Campbell “supermodel of the world” mode.

10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

The legend just stepped on the carpet and decided to casually destroy us all with this one.

95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: JC Olivera (Getty Images)

Mark this down as “only Angela Bassett could be a total badass in this pattern.”

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominees Party

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)

No flaws detected. Pure perfection.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

“Oh, this old thing? It’s just something I found in the back of the closet.”

54th NAACP Image Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have been adorable at all these events. The way he has lifted her up and supported her through all this is beautiful.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

There’s just something special about how she makes every single one of these looks her own.

25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

This hat is everything.

14th Annual AAFCA Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Totally auditioning for her next role as an assassin who kills you with how drop-dead gorgeous she is.

TIME’s 2nd Annual Women Of The Year Gala

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

When you always know exactly where the camera is.

95th Annual Academy Awards

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

She absolutely saved the best for last. Bow down to your queen.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Image for article titled Angela Bassett’s Best Awards Season Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

When you’re letting them know they chose wrong.

