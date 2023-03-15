Before we officially move on from awards season, we need to take a moment and celebrate how Angela Bassett absolutely killed every single red carpet she stepped on over the last few months. Beginning with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere and ending with The Oscars, she destroyed us with every outfit. So relax and refresh your memory with Angela Bassett’s best awards season red carpet looks.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
We knew right at this moment that our queen was not messing around.
Glamour Celebrates 2022 Women of the Year Awards
The way this white amplifies her natural beauty is angelic.
Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television
She’s in her old-school Hollywood glamour vibe.
2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch Brunch
The off-the-shoulder yellow screams brunch in Palm Springs.
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
For the record, this is when I knew this slideshow would be happening no matter what.
The BAFTA Tea Party
As gorgeous as she is in gowns, Bassett brought fire and flair to all these pantsuits.
28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
This is a Hollywood pin-up moment.
65th GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Gift Lounge
In full Naomi Campbell “supermodel of the world” mode.
10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
The legend just stepped on the carpet and decided to casually destroy us all with this one.
95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Mark this down as “only Angela Bassett could be a total badass in this pattern.”
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominees Party
No flaws detected. Pure perfection.
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023
“Oh, this old thing? It’s just something I found in the back of the closet.”
54th NAACP Image Awards
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have been adorable at all these events. The way he has lifted her up and supported her through all this is beautiful.
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
There’s just something special about how she makes every single one of these looks her own.
25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards
This hat is everything.
14th Annual AAFCA Awards
Totally auditioning for her next role as an assassin who kills you with how drop-dead gorgeous she is.
TIME’s 2nd Annual Women Of The Year Gala
When you always know exactly where the camera is.
95th Annual Academy Awards
She absolutely saved the best for last. Bow down to your queen.
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
When you’re letting them know they chose wrong.