Angela Bassett to Receive Honorary Oscar—Even Though She Deserves a Real One

Congratulations are in order for the one and only Angela Bassett, as it’s just been announced on Monday that she’s set to receive an honorary Oscar from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



The prestigious award is given to those “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” Of Bassett’s contributions specifically, the Academy’s Board of Governors said the following in a statement : “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Yeahhhhhhh...this is all fine and dandy and everything. And y’all know I never get tired of giving Auntie Angela her flowers ‘round this side of the internet. But in the true spirit of The Root, I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask: W hy in the hell is the Academy giving thee Angela Bassett an honorary Oscar when they just had the opportunity to give her a real one less than four months ago?

Bombastic side-eye . Criminal offensive side-eye .

Do you know how egregious and incredulous that feels? Especially when this year marks the 30-year anniversary of the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It?—you know, the 1993 movie she secured her first Oscar nom (which should’ve turned into her first Oscar win, but I digress) for? It also feels doubly incredulous seeing as how the one-month-anniversary of Turner’s death was over the weekend.

If this is some sort of consolation prize for playing in her face (and ours for that matter) not once but twice, respectfully, it feels a little too late. Angela Bassett has quite literally been out-acting and acting circles around nearly everyone for the last few decades. She’s your favorite actor’s favorite actor, for crying out loud. (And if she isn’t she should be and I have questions about their taste.) She deserves more than an honorary anything. She deserves the real thing. She’s earned the real thing.

If not for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then she definitely earned it for her role as Turner in What’s Love (and Waiting to Exhale, and Malcolm X, and... ). To be honest, given her cultural significance, immense talent, exceptional grace and poise, and longevity, Angela Bassett deserves the Oscar for just existing and blessing us all with her artistry that somehow gets better and better with each passing year.

After all, has she not given everything?