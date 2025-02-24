Ava DuVernay Is "A Freedom Fighter Posing As A Director", Says 'Origin' Star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Ahhhh Sookie, All The Badass Looks From Black Celebs During 2025 Awards Season

Fashion

From Keke Palmer to Colman Domingo and more, our faves have been stunting to the max this entire awards season. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Keke Palmer attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

As we gear up for the 2025 Oscars and awards season comes to an end, we’d be remiss not to share how excited we are about all the beautiful fashions we’ve seen thus far. And trust us, there are a lot!

Since the Primetime Emmys kicked things off last September, we’ve been served some seriously stylish looks from some of our faves like Aja Naomi King and Niecy Nash. As the season went on, shows like the 2025 Grammys and NAACP Image Awards were also prime spots for some gorgeous looks from folks like Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union, Shaboozey, Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith and more.

And because we know others like Colman Domingo are absolutely going to shut the Oscars red carpet down on Sunday , March 2—let’s take a look at some of the best looks we’ve seen this awards season. Whether you’re a fan of flowy dresses or more form-fitting fits, we’ve got looks that will undoubtedly tickle your fancy.

So, keep reading and get into all the sensational style!

2 / 20

SAG Awards 2025: Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)
3 / 20

BAFTA Film Awards 2025: Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)
4 / 20

NAACP Image Awards 2025: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
5 / 20

Grammys 2025: Doechii

Doechii at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)
6 / 20

Primetime Emmys 2025: Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Betts at The Walt Disney Company 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration held at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Elyse Jankowski/Variety (Getty Images)
7 / 20

Primetime Emmys 2025: Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety (Getty Images)
8 / 20

ABFF Honors 2025: Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)
9 / 20

Grammys 2025: Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)
10 / 20

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (Getty Images)
11 / 20

Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
12 / 20

Golden Globes 2025: Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025.
Photo: Etienne Laurent / AFP (Getty Images)
13 / 20

NAACP Image Awards 2025: Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
14 / 20

NAACP Image Awards 2025: Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
15 / 20

SAG Awards 2025: Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)
16 / 20

SAG Awards 2025: Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)
17 / 20

ABFF Honors 2025: Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
18 / 20

NAACP Image Awards 2025: Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
19 / 20

Golden Globes 2025: Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
