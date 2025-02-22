Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Raid The Cage & Which Family Members He Goes To For Advice
2025 NAACP Image Awards: Cynthia Erivo and Other Black Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet

Entertainment

2025 NAACP Image Awards: Cynthia Erivo and Other Black Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet

Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kerry Washington and more of our faves showed up and showed out. Let's take a look!

Shanelle Genai
Cynthia Erivo at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Cynthia Erivo at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

The best of the best in Black television, film and more was honored at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday and more than a handful of our favorite Black stars were in the building.

Some of those people included “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Chairman’s Award recipient and former Vice President Kamala Harris, Hall of Fame Award honorees Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans and the rest of the family; Halle and Chloe Bailey, Gabrielle Union, Essence Atkins and more.

But in addition to all the famous faces, a large part of what made this year’s awards show so special was the fabulous fashions, gorgeous gowns and stunning looks that graced the purple carpet. And because we know you love to indulge in the goodness along with us—let’s take a look at a handful of the famous faces that brought amazing looks to this year’s awards show.

From Jurnee Smollett to John David Washington, here are the best looks!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

Doug Emhoff and Former Vice President Kamala Harris, winner of the Chairman's Award, pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Doug Emhoff and Former Vice President Kamala Harris, winner of the Chairman’s Award, pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)
Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Morris Chestnut attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Gabrielle Union attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Emayatzi Corinealdi, Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian

Emayatzi Corinealdi, Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Kerry Washington, and Ebony Obsidian attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Emayatzy Corinealdi, Kerry Washington, and Ebony Obsidian attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Jurnee Smollett attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Halle Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
John David Washington

John David Washington

John David Washington attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
John David Washington attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Shannon Sharpe attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California
Kyla Pratt attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., and Marlon Wayans

Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., and Marlon Wayans

Damon Wayans Jr., Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Damon Wayans Jr., Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Arnold Turner for NAACP (Getty Images)

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
David Alan Grier attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Ego Nwodim attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton for BET (Getty Images)
