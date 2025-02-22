2025 NAACP Image Awards: Cynthia Erivo and Other Black Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet

The best of the best in Black television, film and more was honored at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday and more than a handful of our favorite Black stars were in the building.

Some of those people included “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Chairman’s Award recipient and former Vice President Kamala Harris, Hall of Fame Award honorees Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans and the rest of the family; Halle and Chloe Bailey, Gabrielle Union, Essence Atkins and more.

But in addition to all the famous faces, a large part of what made this year’s awards show so special was the fabulous fashions, gorgeous gowns and stunning looks that graced the purple carpet. And because we know you love to indulge in the goodness along with us—let’s take a look at a handful of the famous faces that brought amazing looks to this year’s awards show.

From Jurnee Smollett to John David Washington, here are the best looks!