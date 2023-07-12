2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations

Television

2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations

Abbott Elementary, A Black Lady Sketch Show are once again honored with Emmy nominations.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The writers strike and a possible actors strike may have Hollywood in flux right now, but that’s not stopping the TV world from recognizing the best artists and series of the last year. While awards season regulars like Succession, Ted Lasso and Barry all received nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmys, we did see quite a few Black projects honored. Let’s check in on some of the superstar and unexpected names included in the 2023 Emmy nominations.

Abbott Elementary

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The ABC hit is once again up for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

She’s a double nominee again, picking up nods for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Last year’s winner will see if she can repeat as Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Janelle James

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The comedian/actress joins her Abbott Elementary co-star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category.

Ayo Edebiri

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: FX

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri joins the very competitive Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category.

Jessica Williams

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: AppleTV+

Jessica Williams received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her standout work in Shrinking.

Tyler James Williams

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Tyler James Williams is back in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series category.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: JC Olivera (Getty Images)

We’ll see if Niecy can add an Emmy to all the other awards she’s picked up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Dominique Fishback

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: Amazon Studios

We’re thrilled to see Dominique Fishback be recognized for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her unforgettable performance in Swarm.

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: HBO

Though we’re still devastated by A Black Lady Sketch Show’s cancellation, we’re happy it’s going out with Emmy nominations for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Come on, did you think Rihanna got up on those floating stages while pregnant and wasn’t going to get nominated? The show is up for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

With a nod for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special, you can add Emmy nominee to Michelle Obama’s impressive list of accomplishments.

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

After being nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), maybe we can get Lizzo to liven up the show with some music?

Jasmine Guy

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

TV legend Jasmine Guy receives her first ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for Chronicles Of Jessica Wu.

Taraji P. Henson

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

The minute we saw Taraji as Janine’s mom on Abbott Elementary, we knew she was getting nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series.

The 1619 Project

Image for article titled 2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations
Photo: Hulu

The 1619 Project’s nod for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series shows that you can’t keep us from talking about America’s real history.

