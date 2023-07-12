2023 Emmys: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lizzo Receive Surprise Nominations

The writers strike and a possible actors strike may have Hollywood in flux right now, but that’s not stopping the TV world from recognizing the best artists and series of the last year. While awards season regulars like Succession, Ted Lasso and Barry all received nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmys, we did see quite a few Black projects honored. Let’s check in on some of the superstar and unexpected names included in the 2023 Emmy nominations.

