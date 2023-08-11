15 Celebs Who've Been Acting A Bit Like Karens

Entertainment

15 Celebs Who've Been Acting A Bit Like Karens

Jennifer Anniston and Jennifer Garner are not the only celebs who recently showed some Karen tendencies.

By
Kalyn Womack
Comments (9)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

There are levels to the havoc a Karen can be capable of. Many of the videos we see are of the random almond-moms and narcissistic white women who have a random spout of unconsolable rage over something rather minuscule.

Advertisement

However, the local but not-so-friendly-neighborhood Karen that goes viral every once in a while isn’t the only breed of Karen. There are some celebrities who have exhibited behavior that placed them in the same category of white woman. Take Jennifer Aniston for example, making a fuss about an allegedly antisemitic Jamie Foxx post that she took out of context, after she was condemned for liking the picture by other people who took it out of context.

Whether it be how they treat colleagues or absurd social media posts that should have never seen the light of day, many of them have the same thing in common: making themselves the victim. Others are just plain rude.

Check out all 15 of the celebrities who exhibited Karen behavior.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME (Getty Images)

Let’s begin with the woman who gave the internet a hilarious meme of Whoopi Goldberg staring in utter confusion. The conservative commentator is known for her Trump-loving, Blue Lives Matter, “abortion is murder” rants and ongoing feud with Goldberg. After her departure from The View, she wrote a memoir describing the show as a toxic work environment, per Variety. However, many of her co-stars including Goldberg and Joy Behar said the workplace was better without her.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Sis was cool n’ all until she came for the Black community’s most beloved entertainer: Jamie Foxx. He was accused of being antisemitic after posting a text post reading, “They killed this dude named Jesus... what do you think they’ll do to you?” Aniston was seen as a user who liked the post. However, once the Jewish community dragged Foxx, Aniston doubled back to say the post “made her sick,” per Insider. Truth is, she ain’t even know what he was talking about, she just followed the hype. Black people know that saying has absolutely nothing to do with Jewish people and if more people had real Black friends....yes we are talking to you Jennifer, you’d know better.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter one day and chose violence by dissing the trans community, suggesting that only people born female are real women because they have a menstrual cycle, per NBC News. To the haters, she stood by her claims saying that, “erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.” Her comments were not only offensive but literally unprovoked and seemingly random to some Potter fans.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Jenny McArthy

Jenny McArthy

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Bravo (Getty Images)

Another controversial The View co-host, Jenny, argued “without a doubt” there was a link between vaccines and autism after her son was diagnosed with the disorder after receiving his dose at the doctor’s office, per Insider. She made a career out of slandering the endless research and and debunking scientific data as just a bunch of bull.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA (Getty Images)

I’m sure no one even knew who shorty was until she thrusted herself into the spotlight, accusing NFL-star Odell Beckham Jr. of ignoring her at the 2016 Met Gala because she was wearing a suit, per BuzzFeed. After making up in her mind that she was being judged for not meeting his “beauty standards,” she got called out for projecting her own insecurities on a man who probably didn’t even say a word to her. She ended up apologizing for getting in her feelings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

A resurfaced clip from a Chelsea Handler show drew criticism after Garner plucked Regina King out of a table of people to start the conversation about “where our parents come from.” She then pushed further to ask King the classic, ignorant question Black folks can often never avoid in their lifetime: if she knew where her ancestors came from. Twitter had a field day with her after the video came back to bite.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (Getty Images)

After a while, the Ellen hype started to die down and people began exposing the talk show host for being a real b’atch. She was accused by her employees for not paying them during the pandemic and treating them overall terribly, per CCN. Then, the internet spun the block and accused her of treating celebrity guests terribly reposting clips of awkward and rude interactions from her show. Plus, during BLM, she hopped on social media with a slew of performative posts including a cringey video of her crying in a call to action. Girl, bye.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Robin DiAngelo

Robin DiAngelo

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The “White Fragility” author was seemingly a friend to the room by holding white folks accountable for their victimization, racism and abuse of privilege. However, her platform caused her to bank in disgustingly large amounts of money (like $12k for a single Zoom appearance). Is she a secret a Karen for making a career out of wagging her finger at white people? If it was that easy, Black folks could’ve been making the same, if not, more money a longgg time ago.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage (Getty Images)

The sultry singer really should have taken her fingers off the keyboard during 2020. She posted a letter tagging Doja Cat, Cardi B, Kehlani and more artists asking the public why she was being accused of “glamorizing abuse” while these artists are praised for empowering women, per Insider. In defense of the inevitable backlash, she played victim insisting people who “look like her” (a literal white woman) aren’t taken seriously in music. She followed this scandal by posting a random video of a looting that happened during a George Floyd protest, defending Trump from his role in the Jan 6. riot and releasing an album with random “Black lives matter” lyrics dropped in.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Stephanie Pratt

Stephanie Pratt

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage (Getty Images)

Try-that-in-a-small-town Stephanie took to Twitter during the George Floyd protests and tweeted, “Shoot the looters - using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” per In The Know. Certainly, the conservatives ate that up but she was promptly checked by users who recalled her getting arrested for stealing from a Neiman Marcus in 2006. Hypocrisy at its finest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The show host pulled a quiet Kanye when he seemingly protested Quinta Brunson’s (WELL deserved) Emmy win for Abbott Elementary. As she walked on stage to receive her award, Kimmel sprawled himself on the ground for the duration of her thank you speech, per CNN. He wrote it off as being tipsy off the tequila but it was truly just obnoxious and rude.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

The Real Housewife of Orange County got loud and rowdy in the season 9 reunion when she cut off Vicki Gunvalson to assert that it was HER OPINION!!! that she didn’t think Vick’s boyfriend was any good. Her shouting made the room fall silent because really... what are you yelling for? I almost had a flashback to one of those Karen tantrums circulating the media of a white woman screeching for no reason. Thanks to Judge’s outburst, the internet was gifted a new meme.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (Getty Images)

She pulled the ultimately Karen move, calling 911 to falsely report her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star for a crime she didn’t commit. Schroeder framed Faith Stowers as a wanted thief who police identified as a Black woman, per Entertainment Tonight. Schroeder insisted her actions were not racially motivated but if not...then what?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The “Dance Moms” star was allegedly known to be just as toxic outside of the show as she was inside of the show, dealing with her own group of Karens who bickered every episode about whose daughter danced better. One of Miller’s students, Maddie Ziegler, told Cosmopolitan about the toxic environment she was subjected to and said she hadn’t spoken to Miller since she dipped from the dance company in 2016. It’s understandable why considering the amount of yelling, fussing and harsh remarks Miller spat at those girls.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who&#39;ve Been Acting A Bit Like Karens
Photo: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions (Getty Images)

The “Glee” star was described as the ultimate diva by her co-stars. According to E! News, allegations rose against Michele accusing her of making their life a living hell on set, being disrespectful, microaggressive and even threatened one co-star that she would shit in their wig. If that’s not a Karen-level threat, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

17 / 17