Indiana Waitress Goes Viral for Standing Up to Racist Restaurant Trolls

An Indiana waitress went viral online after confronting a group of teens who allegedly left a racist note on their receipt, according to The New York Post. The video of the incident has gathered over six million views on TikTok.



One of the best tactics for confronting racist jokers is to act like you don’t know what they’re talking about or hit them with a, “Whatchu mean by that?” Sometimes, they don’t even know what the hell they’re talking about. Amira Donahue, 19, did just that when she had finished serving a table of teenage boys. She said she didn’t pay much attention to their silly, adolescent behavior at the table until she came back around to clear it off and pick up the check. In the video, she shows the group’s receipt with the word “Black” written in the gratuity space.

“I would’ve never guessed they would leave me that note. I felt outright disrespected and angry,” she told Jam Press.

Another video she posted showed her walking up to the teens as they sat outside to ask them to clarify what kind of gratuity “Black” was supposed to suffice for. They couldn’t even come up with an answer.

Read more from The New York Post:

“Hey guys, I just want a bit of clarification, what does this mean?” the University of Indiana grad says while showing one of them the receipt. “I don’t know,” the teen sheepishly mutters, prompting Donahue to retort, “You don’t know what black means?” The server then asks them what they meant by putting “black” in the tip section, to which the youngster claimed that they were talking about themselves. Not satisfied with the apparent excuse, Donahue inquires: “So you’re black therefore you don’t have to tip?” At that point, the flustered customer attempts to tip the waitress, which she turns down, before continuing to interrogate him over the motive behind the message.

At some point during Donahue’s interrogation and all the ‘I don’t know’s’ flying out of their mouths, one of boys spit out, “That’s what he told me to write. Can I tip you?” Donahue didn’t want their money but instead, left feeling satisfied at the boys’ embarrassment in not knowing how to even defend their foolish antics.

“Whatever guilt is eating them up is probably good enough for me,” Donahue said in her video.

This Amira Donahue is that same one who was insulted at an Olive Garden back in 2020 by a white customer who requested the manager for a nonblack server. Donahue told NBC News the woman spewed hateful taunts saying she should work at a strip club and questioning where she’s from. The manager ended up being fired for complying with the Karen’s racist request.

You never know who you’re going to get working as a waitress but this time around, Amira was ready for ‘em.