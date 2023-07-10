TikTok is in a Frenzy Over What Karen “Saw” on An Airplane

Y’all, I thought we were done with this Karen after the initial hype. The white woman who went viral for having a meltdown on an American Airlines flight has since gone double platinum as TikTok viewers began theorizing what her tirade was about.



My Fourth of July weekend timeline was filled with fireworks, sarcastic patriotism and of course, theories about this damn white lady. The New York Post reported the unnamed woman started a commotion on the flight as the plane was already leaving the gate in a spout over her AirPods. Two passengers on the flight made additional videos explaining she accused a Black man sitting next to her of stealing them. However, her final words before making her exit seemed to haunt the internet.

“I don’t give two fucks, but I am telling you right now [points to back of the plane] that motherfuker back there is NOT real,” she said.

Now, everybody and they mama has become invested into theorizing about what mother-fer she was talking about and of course, what wasn’t real about them. The biggest running theory across all of TikTok is that she wasn’t trippin off the alcohol. They say she saw a shapeshifting-reptilian-demon-skinwalker of sorts.

One commentator, with quite a compelling storytelling voice, gained over 5 million views on an unconfirmed finding that the woman had since gone missing since the video went viral.



And no one has any GAHTdamn videos of this alleged shapeshifter alien they claim made this woman jump out of her seat. One video zoomed in on a young white man in a green hoodie sitting in the aisle seat of the woman’s row in a claimed that through the gritty pixelation his eyes changed form.

This whole thing has become the living plot of a horror movie - when the damsel in distress sees something spooky that no one else can. There are no reports with any information on who the passenger is and to be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if she was in hiding given the unbelievable amount of publicity.