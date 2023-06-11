The Karen who called the cops on a Black birdwatcher in 2020 got what she deserved upon being fired from her job. However, according to Reuters, she lost her appeal arguing that she was unlawfully dismissed due to racial discrimination.



Amy Cooper may be haunted by a single 911 phone call for the rest of her life. When Christian Cooper (unrelated to Amy) was birdwatching in Central Park three years ago, he asked Amy to leash her dog who she was allowing to roam free. In response, she caused a ruckus calling 911 and screaming that she was being threatened all while having a straight face and standing feet away from Mr. Cooper. The video of the incident went viral and tarnished her reputation.

When the internet identified the woman in the video as Amy, investment broker Franklin Templeton saw her as unfit to work for their company, the report says.

In a 3-0 decision, a Manhattan appeals court ruled that Ms Cooper, who is white, had failed to prove that she was illegally dismissed due to her race or had been defamed by her former employer, Reuters reported. She alleged in a lawsuit filed in May 2021 that Franklin Templeton’s CEO had perpetuated her image as a “privileged white female ‘Karen’”, by making public statements about firing her after conducting an investigation into the incident. She claimed that Mr Cooper had been an “overzealous bird-watcher” and the encounter had nothing to do with race. A judge last year rejected her claims.

Ms. Cooper faced a misdemeanor charge of false reporting but her charges were dismissed a year following the incident after she took some racial bias therapy sessions.

It’s unclear if she’ll continue fighting to save her name. Unfortunately, the world will only ever remember her as the Central Park Karen.