Whose World is This? The (Black Design) World is Theirs

Photo : Kennedi Carter

Simone Biles is the World’s Greatest. This month, Biles brings her unequivocal joy and grace to Glamour, as the greatest gymnast in history graces the June cover wearing a white embroidered dress and grin that would light up a whole room.

The Olympian stuns in a collection of red, white and blue garments and backdrops, photographed by The Glow Up 50 2020 honoree Kennedi Carter. Biles’ physical and mental strength are evident in this shoot models both flowing and body-skimming silhouettes, showing the juxtaposition between her newly discovered and cherished mental state and the mind-blowing physical strength that has been seen in the four moves named for her.

In the cover story, she discusses the emotional weight of being quarantined, explaining how she “got to go through being angry, sad, upset, happy, annoyed. I got to go through all of it by myself, without anybody telling me what to feel.” The phenom is still not sure if she’ll continue competing past the 2024 Olympics (“I’m just really excited to see what’s out there in the world and to see what else I’m good at,” she says), but as depression descended, she was reminded of why she does what she does—and what would happen if it all went away.

So she trained like the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow, and all her hard work paid off. She debuted her new leotards on June 6 at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, each bedazzled in the word GOAT, reminding her fans—and her haters—who really is the world’s best.