Which Movies, Series Are Still Filming During WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Daytime Dramas



Your mothers, grandmothers and aunts can rest assured that their “stories” will continue to air during the strikes. Per People, soap opera actors are SAG-AFTRA members, but their contracts are with the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, a.k.a the Network Code. But just because the series’ stars will still be on set, it doesn’t mean the coast is clear. The four remaining network soap operas have recently begun using temporary writers to finish scripts, which means storylines may suffer from a lack of continuity.

