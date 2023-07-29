Which Movies, Series Are Still Filming During WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

As the ongoing WGA writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes force film and TV productions to shut down, it’s not a complete loss for the entertainment industry. Whether it’s due to union waivers, existing rules or overseas locations, several projects are still filming. We’re examining some of these movies and series and why they’re able to remain in production.
The Golden Bachelor
Reality Shows
One look at the fall TV schedule and it’s clear that reality TV will be the broadcast networks’ answer to production delays on their biggest shows. While you won’t get new episodes of Abbott Elementary, you will get plenty of Survivor, Dancing with the Stars and The Voice.
The Voice
John Legend rejoins the coaching panel alongside Chance the Rapper, the legendary Reba McEntire and country duo Dan + Shay.
Dancing with the Stars
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough take over as the new hosts.
General Hospital
Daytime Dramas
Your mothers, grandmothers and aunts can rest assured that their “stories” will continue to air during the strikes. Per People, soap opera actors are SAG-AFTRA members, but their contracts are with the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, a.k.a the Network Code. But just because the series’ stars will still be on set, it doesn’t mean the coast is clear. The four remaining network soap operas have recently begun using temporary writers to finish scripts, which means storylines may suffer from a lack of continuity.
Days of Our Lives
Days has perennially been on the bubble for decades now. Its move from NBC to Peacock ruffled some fan feathers, so it really needs to keep things as normal as possible right now.
The Bold and the Beautiful
This show is very popular internationally, so that might be something producers look to expand on.
The Young & the Restless
You can’t deprive all those grandmas and aunties of Victor Newman and Jack Abbott.
House of the Dragon
International Productions
Foreign productions, like HBO’s House of the Dragon, will continue to operate as usual. Though many international entertainment unions have voiced their support for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, they work under different contracts. Since House of the Dragon, as well as similar films and series shoot in other countries with local cast and crew, they will keep filming.
Mother Mary
Independent Films
Indie films, like A24’s Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, are still in production because smaller studios aren’t associated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Some of these projects have been cleared to continue filming during the actors strike.
Wheel of Fortune
Game Shows
Game shows aren’t under SAG-AFTRA contracts, so Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will keep handing out cash and prizes. It’s also worth noting that Jeopardy! is delaying its popular “Tournament of Champions” because contestants are refusing to appear in solidarity with writers. Co-host Mayim Bialik has also opted out of hosting the final episodes of Season 39, so Ken Jennings will helm the rest of the episodes.
Family Feud
While the regular Family Feud will likely be safe, Celebrity Family Feud may have to pause if it can’t find guests to compete on the show.
Let’s Make a Deal
Multi-hyphenate Wayne Brady will offer up crazy prizes in daytime and primetime.
The Price is Right
What would we do in doctors’ offices without The Price is Right?