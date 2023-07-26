Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Entertainment

Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Challengers, Abbott Elementary, Blade and Stranger Things are some of the projects that have delayed production due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put Hollywood in a holding pattern. Most U.S.-based productions have been paused while writers and actors negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios. Many of these titles are high-profile, popular projects, so it’s going to be a while before fans can enjoy some of their favorites. Stay up to date with our round-up of the film and TV productions currently delayed by the strikes.

Late Night TV

Bridesmaid Cult Documentary - SNL

The first series to go dark due to the WGA writers strike were late-night TV talk shows and the long-running sketch comedy hit Saturday Night Live.

Wicked

The crew of this highly-anticipated musical was only 10 days away from wrapping production when the actors’ strike was announced. Though it’s been put on pause, there’s a chance Wicked: Part One can still make its November 27, 2024 release date.

Challengers

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer

This drama set in the tennis world has been pushed back to April 26, 2024, because what is the point of the movie starring Zendaya if you can’t have her destroying red carpets around the world?

Blade

Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

This Marvel Studios project has been snake bitten since day one. After changing directors and experiencing multiple script problems and pandemic delays, it’s now fallen victim to the ongoing strikes. It’s starting to feel like we’re never going to actually see Mahershala Ali as Blade.

Interview With the Vampire: Season 2

Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Photo: AMC Networks

AMC’s vampire drama is filming overseas, but with some of the cast as SAG-AFTRA members, it has paused production.

Euphoria: Season 3

Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO

There’s always a long break between seasons, but this time fans can expect to wait until 2025 since Season 3 scripts still need to be finished.

Abbott Elementary: Season 3

Gregory Vents About Ava’s ‘Discipline’ Methods - Abbott Elementary

The show’s award-winning writers were gearing up to start work on Season 3 when the WGA went on strike, so we’ll have to wait a while for the next school year to start.

Evil: Season 4

Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

This Paramount+ horror/thriller left us with a wild cliffhanger and it’s going to be a long wait to get answers. Season 4 filming was wrapped due to both picketers and a cast member leaving set for family reasons.

P-Valley: Season 3

P-Valley | ‘Convo’ Ep. 9 Clip | Season 2

Creator Katori Hall already told us we had to wait two years for P-Valley Season 3. With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike, it’s possible that the wait will get even longer.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Preview | STARZ

The Season 3 writers’ room was shut down when the strike started, so it’s going to be a while before we check back in with Raq and Kanan.

Jeopardy!: Season 40

JAMES HOLZHAUER, MATT AMODIO, MATTEA ROACH
Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

The game show’s popular Tournament of Champions and the kick-off to Season 40 have been delayed as contestants are refusing to appear in support of the writers’ strike.

Silo: Season 2

Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Photo: AppleTV+

Season 1 of the AppleTV+ post-apocalyptic drama just ended, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch up before Season 2 can begin production.

Stranger Things: Season 5

Max’s Song (Full Scene) | Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill | Stranger Things | Netflix

Showrunners the Duffer Brothers shut down the writers’ room for the final season of their Netflix hit when the WGA strike started. Maybe more time means we’ll get a completely satisfying ending.

The Mandalorian: Season 4

Image for article titled Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes
Photo: Lucasfilm

If you want to know what’s next for Din and Grogu, prepare yourself to be patient. The Star Wars drama was in the early stages of pre-production on Season 4 when the writers strike began. For Pedro Pascal fans, you’ll have an equally long wait for Season 2 of his HBO series The Last of Us.

