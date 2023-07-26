Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put Hollywood in a holding pattern. Most U.S.-based productions have been paused while writers and actors negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios. Many of these titles are high-profile, popular projects, so it’s going to be a while before fans can enjoy some of their favorites. Stay up to date with our round-up of the film and TV productions currently delayed by the strikes.