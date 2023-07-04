What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer

Entertainment

What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer

From Lori Harvey to Wanda Sykes and Spike Lee, these celebs are soaking up the summer sun!

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images), Jerritt Clark / Contributor (Getty Images), MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s summer, which means that some Black celebs are on the beach, going to dinner parties, and running around town with their friends! Other Black celebs are out on the picket line, supporters members of the Writers strike! Here’s what some of our favorite people are doing!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 21

Rihanna- May 5

Rihanna- May 5

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rihanna was spotted out in New York City on May 5 to kick off the summer in this cute and comfy fit!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 21

Tracee Ellis Ross - May 13

Tracee Ellis Ross - May 13

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: BG029/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross was out and about in sunny Los Angeles, California running errands on May 13. We need the link to these jeans, Tracee!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 21

Janelle Monáe- May 17

Janelle Monáe- May 17

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

On May 17, singer and actor Janelle Monáe went to Drake’s restaurant in Hollywood, California!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 21

Didi Stone- May 17

Didi Stone- May 17

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor (Getty Images)

Didi Stone arrived in Nice, France on May 17 for the Cannes Film Festival in this matching set! That red lipstick is the perfect shade!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 21

Jasmine Tookes- May 19

Jasmine Tookes- May 19

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

The gorgeous Jasmine Tookes was seen at Drake’s Hollywood restaurant on May 19 in this sleek, black look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 21

Wanda Sykes- May 23

Wanda Sykes- May 23

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

On May 23, comedian Wanda Sykes picketed with members of the Writer’s Guild of America in New York City.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 21

Spike Lee- June 3

Spike Lee- June 3

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor (Getty Images)

Spike Lee is always supporting his New York sports teams! On June 3, he was seen at the Yankees game decked out in team gear!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 21

Zendaya- June 9

Zendaya- June 9

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya went out shopping at the Bulgari store wearing a gray mini dress and loafers in Rome, Italy on June 9!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 21

Nene Leakes- June 11

Nene Leakes- June 11

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta icon Nene Leakes was seen out in Miami Beach, Florida looking cute in this jumpsuit on June 11.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 21

Lori Harvey- June 13

Lori Harvey- June 13

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

On June 13, Lori Harvey was spotted walking around Los Angeles with Hailey Bieber.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 21

Gabrielle Union- June 15

Gabrielle Union- June 15

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, body! On June 15, Gabrielle Union wore a teeny white bikini to Miami Beach, Florida!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 21

Kanye West- June 16

Kanye West- June 16

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kanye West seemed to believe that comfort was key by walking around in his socks at the e.baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills, California on June 16.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 21

Bre-Z- June 18

Bre-Z- June 18

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

All American’s Bre Z was out with her boo, Chris Amore, in Miami Beach, Florida on June 18.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 21

Teyana Taylor- June 18

Teyana Taylor- June 18

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor always excels with the comfy, street style looks! On June 18 she was seen in Beverly Hills, California wearing this rose detailed jumpsuit!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 21

Aloe Blacc- June 21

Aloe Blacc- June 21

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Aloe Blacc performed for members of the Writers Guild of America in Los Angeles, California on June 21!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 21

Justine Skye- June 22

Justine Skye- June 22

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

On June 22, Singer and actress Justine Skye was spotted in Los Angeles wearing some comfy athleisure with her best friend, Hailey Bieber!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 21

Bookeem Woodbine- June 27

Bookeem Woodbine- June 27

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor Bookeem Woodbine went to support the Writers strike picket line on June 27 in Los Angeles!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 21

John Boyega- June 30

John Boyega- June 30

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

On June 30, actor John Boyega was spotted in Midtown, New York City wearing this green and army-print look!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 21

Kylian Mbappe- July 1

Kylian Mbappe- July 1

Image for article titled What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

On July 1, French soccer player Kylian Mbappe was seen relaxing and playing Jenga in Miami Beach, Florida!

Advertisement

21 / 21