What Black Celebs Are Up To This Summer

It’s summer, which means that some Black celebs are on the beach, going to dinner parties, and running around town with their friends! Other Black celebs are out on the picket line, supporters members of the Writers strike! Here’s what some of our favorite people are doing!
Rihanna- May 5
Rihanna was spotted out in New York City on May 5 to kick off the summer in this cute and comfy fit!
Tracee Ellis Ross - May 13
Tracee Ellis Ross was out and about in sunny Los Angeles, California running errands on May 13. We need the link to these jeans, Tracee!
Janelle Monáe- May 17
On May 17, singer and actor Janelle Monáe went to Drake’s restaurant in Hollywood, California!
Didi Stone- May 17
Didi Stone arrived in Nice, France on May 17 for the Cannes Film Festival in this matching set! That red lipstick is the perfect shade!
Jasmine Tookes- May 19
The gorgeous Jasmine Tookes was seen at Drake’s Hollywood restaurant on May 19 in this sleek, black look.
Wanda Sykes- May 23
On May 23, comedian Wanda Sykes picketed with members of the Writer’s Guild of America in New York City.
Spike Lee- June 3
Spike Lee is always supporting his New York sports teams! On June 3, he was seen at the Yankees game decked out in team gear!
Zendaya- June 9
Zendaya went out shopping at the Bulgari store wearing a gray mini dress and loafers in Rome, Italy on June 9!
Nene Leakes- June 11
The Real Housewives of Atlanta icon Nene Leakes was seen out in Miami Beach, Florida looking cute in this jumpsuit on June 11.
Lori Harvey- June 13
On June 13, Lori Harvey was spotted walking around Los Angeles with Hailey Bieber.
Gabrielle Union- June 15
Okay, body! On June 15, Gabrielle Union wore a teeny white bikini to Miami Beach, Florida!
Kanye West- June 16
Kanye West seemed to believe that comfort was key by walking around in his socks at the e.baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills, California on June 16.
Bre-Z- June 18
All American’s Bre Z was out with her boo, Chris Amore, in Miami Beach, Florida on June 18.
Teyana Taylor- June 18
Teyana Taylor always excels with the comfy, street style looks! On June 18 she was seen in Beverly Hills, California wearing this rose detailed jumpsuit!
Aloe Blacc- June 21
Aloe Blacc performed for members of the Writers Guild of America in Los Angeles, California on June 21!
Justine Skye- June 22
On June 22, Singer and actress Justine Skye was spotted in Los Angeles wearing some comfy athleisure with her best friend, Hailey Bieber!
Bookeem Woodbine- June 27
Actor Bookeem Woodbine went to support the Writers strike picket line on June 27 in Los Angeles!
John Boyega- June 30
On June 30, actor John Boyega was spotted in Midtown, New York City wearing this green and army-print look!
Kylian Mbappe- July 1
On July 1, French soccer player Kylian Mbappe was seen relaxing and playing Jenga in Miami Beach, Florida!