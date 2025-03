Tory Lanez recently made news after announcing that he will be releasing his next studio album, “Peterson,” while serving his 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement

However, Lanez isn’t the first MC to do so. For decades, rappers have been dropping studio albums while sitting behind bars, and for some of them, it’s been among their most popular projects.

With that in mind, let’s look back at the rappers who have dropped albums while in prison.