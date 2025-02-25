Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyers Just Landed a Big Legal Win Against Tory Lanez...Here's What Happens Next

The battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been going on for almost five years, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Now, Megan — real name Megan Pete — and her lawyers are celebrating a huge legal win after a judge ruled in her favor.

Back in October, Megan sued blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper for defamation, cyberstalking, and emotional distress after alleging the blogger was conspiring with Lanez to spread lies about the Texas rapper. Megan’s attorneys then filed a motion requesting to interview Lanez— real name Daystar Peterson— under oath, according to the Daily Mail, as they investigate the cyberbullying claims. Now, a judge has just ruled on the matter.

Rolling Stone reported Megan’s attorneys have been granted permission to question Lanez for the first time since he was found guilty of shooting her back in 2020. He’s currently serving a 10-year sentence in a California prison and is expected to be released in 2030.

Although Lanez isn’t a defendant in the current suit against Gramz, Meg’s attorneys say Lanez’s deposition would establish the true nature of the relationship between him and the YouTuber. In response, Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, the nonprofit law said, “If you know Tory Lanez how I do, good luck trying to get him to ‘testify’ to anything, it’s just not what he does.” According to TMZ, McDowell continued saying, “He definitely did not ‘agree’ to testify now.”

As the plaintiff in the lawsuit against Gramz, Megan has the right to attend Lanez’s deposition, which according to Rolling Stone, would likely be conducted by video. In a statement to the Daily Mail, Pete said “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.”

Megan is also accusing the blogger of sharing a “deepfake pornographic video” of the “Hiss” rapper, which her lawyer, Alex Spiro, says is in violation of a Florida statute banning “altered sexual depictions” of real people.

Most recently, a judge granted Pete a restraining order against Lanez, who according to her had been harassing her from his prison cell, as The Root previously reported. The new restraining order is valid until Jan. 9, 2030.