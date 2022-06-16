Jennifer Hudson is having a hell of a week.



Fresh off winning a Tony for producing Best Musical A Strange Loop–and making herself an EGOT in the process–the “Spotlight” singer is now set to officially launch her new daytime talk show.

Per a press release provided to The Root, The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere Sept. 12. Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (The Ellen DeGeneres Show) will be executive producers/showrunners. Jennifer isn’t just stealing Ellen’s team, she’s also getting her studio. The Color Purple star will tape her show in DeGeneres’ former home on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank.

Jennifer celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, “I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!!” If the first episode falls on her birthday, it should be quite the party.

Advertisement

Though there are no details on what form the show will take, we imagine it will be a blend of interviews, musical performances and feel good stories, similar to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning—twenty years ago—and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” Hudson previously said about the show. “I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

Celebrity talk shows can be hit or miss, but the Dreamgirls star definitely has the personality to keep audiences interested and make them want to watch every day.

Advertisement

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres on Fox Television Stations Monday, Sept. 12.