In case you’ve been living under a rock the last couple months, you may be surprised to find out that this week, comedian and 2022 Root 100 honoree Trevor Noah will be saying goodbye as host of Comedy Central’s popular late-night talk show, The Daily Show.

The announcement came as a shock to both the in-studio and nation-wide audience and crew members, who were blindsided at the Emmy-winning host’s abrupt decision. And they weren’t the only ones.

I admittedly first became aware of Noah in 2016, around the time when the man who shall not be named became the 45th president of the United States. Late as I was, I became a fan of the South African comedian and nearly two years into that tumultuous presidency when outrageous headline after outrageous headline became the norm on my newsfeed and I began looking to someone who could make sense of it all. Not just in a “here’s the news” kind of way, but in a “here’s the news, let’s break it down, and now let’s explain its importance, and what it means for us all,” comedic kind of way.

Advertisement

Enter The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: a show that not only talked about the news, but satirized it in such a way that caused me to think more critically and holistically about a myriad of subjects while also providing a much needed laugh night after night.

Noah’s gift of combining comedy and critical thinking—in addition to his stellar ability to take complex topics and synthesize and articulate them into easily comprehendible conversation pieces—made him uniquely positioned as a trusted voice and platform during the nation’s most volatile time, often bringing clarity and levity when we needed it most.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 35% off Tile Item Trackers Bluetooth-enabled

Tile has a number of trackers on sale which use Bluetooth to pinpoint their exact whereabouts. They’re great for keys and wallets, but also luggage tags and more. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

And it’s for that reason and more that I’ll miss his humor, his candor, and all around presence on my screen once he signs off for good on Thursday. Yes, I know he’ll be around doing comedy tours (I caught him right before the pandemic came in 2019 and would definitely go again). Yes, I know he’ll be working on other creative projects now that he’ll hav e a bit more freedom. Yes, I know this isn’t the last we’ll see of him. But I’d be lying if I said the lack of his presence on our screens nightly wouldn’t be felt immensely.

Regardless, Noah is moving on and I have no doubt that whatever else lies in store for him—it’ll be just as impactful. Onward and upward, Trevor. Job well done.

Advertisement

Be sure to set your DVRs for Noah’s last night as host on The Daily Show this Thursday at 11p.m.ET only on Comedy Central.