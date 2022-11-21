Nearly two months since Trevor Noah made the shocking announcement that he’d be stepping down as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, the comedian is finally opening up about the decision in a new interview.

During his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah revealed that he hadn’t pre-planned making the announcement live on-air with no forewarning but he felt that doing so with all the cast and crew around in that setting made the most sense.

“Part of the reason I did it that way is because I didn’t want anybody to be the person who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else,” Noah explained. “And this is where we create the thing. [The show] is where we’re together, our space, and so for me, it felt like the most natural way to tell everybody at the same time.”

Noah had become a staple when it came to news-telling over his seven year tenure, taking over for fan-favorite Jon Stewart after he stepped down in 2015. With his signature comedic flair and keen eye and ear to decipher fact from fiction in the news, Noah’s compelling commentary often made headlines—especially during the tumultuous Trump era and the pandemic.

And while the news of his impending departure on Dec. 8 may have been a surprise to his cast, crew, and viewers, its something Noah admits he knew was coming all along.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end,” says Noah. “A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible.’ Bu t I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out, because there are many other things I’d like to do.”

And what are those things, you might ask? Well on the immediate front, those things include a trip to Qatar to catch the World Cup, spending time with family and friends back in South Africa, and a comedy tour—the latter of which he’ll be embarking on at the top of 2023. He’s also not ruling out the possibility of still playing some role with The Daily Show, whether it be as a producer, consultant, or correspondent. Noah’s also set on tapping into his cinematic and creative bag with more than 30 projects already in various stages of development through his Zero Day Productions banner. He also revealed that he’s been writing screenplays, a Broadway musical and that he’s open to possibly starring in some TV and film projects later down the line.

Additionally, talks of just who’ll take over after Noah departs have undoubtably been taking place but they’re conversations that the comedian hasn’t and won’t be a part of. No matter who’ll take his place, the next person in charge will undeniably have big shoes to fill.

Trevor Noah’s last stint on The Daily Show goes down Thursday, Dec. 8.