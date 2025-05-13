"Too Black" or "Not Black Enough": W. Kamau Bell on the Politics of Black Identity
The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here's 15 More 'White Passing' Celebs

Race Matters

The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here's 15 More 'White Passing' Celebs

Yes, Pope XIV has Creole roots, but he's not the only "white passing" person...

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Christopher Furlong, Theo Wargo, Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

When news broke that Pope Leo XIV had Black and Creole ancestry, the internet practically broke. How could this white man be so deeply woven into the American south? But Black folks know the history of “white passing” is more common than you think.

“White-passing” dates back all the way to— you guessed it— slavery, when people, who would normally be categorized as Black (due to the one drop rule), instead chose to be perceived as white. In order to actually pass, some people would dye and straighten their hair, emphasize their lighter skin and even denounce their Black heritage.

Black people aren’t a monolith, and as you can imagine, there are still many folks who pass for white today...in fact many famous people. So, The Root is taking a closer look other celebrities who may pass as white but have a colorful ...Black family history.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Starting off strong, actor Vin Diesel is a textbook example of a “white passing” person of color, but if he ever let his hair grow out, you’d be sure to see some curls! His mother is white, and he was raised by his adoptive Black father. Although little is known about his biological dad, Diesel himself identifies as “definitely a person of color.” He previously mentioned that his parents’ relationship would’ve been illegal in the U.S... that is until the 1967 Loving v. Virginia ruling.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex married into the British royal family, her mixed heritage became the only thing folks seemed to care about. Born to a Black mother and white father, Meghan Markle could pass for white on the surface. She identifies as biracial.

Carol Channing

Carol Channing

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: John Downing (Getty Images)

Although African Americans had suspected it for decades, Carol Channing, the celebrated Broadway star, didn’t always know she was Black. She first learned of her Black roots in 1937, according to her memoir. That’s when her mother revealed the truth about her father, a man named Stucker, who was listed as “colored” in census records. Channing died in 2019 at age 97.

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The singer and songwriter was born to a Jamaican and Puerto Rican dad and a German and Irish mom in 1992, according to the singer. She shared a photo of her and her father for Father’s Day in 2021 on Facebook. 

Halsey

Halsey

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Fans are always shocked to find out that pop star Halsey is actually biracial. Her mother is white and her father is Black. The singer has been previously criticized for cultural appropriation, wearing wigs and braids, but if we’re calling a spade a spade, Halsey is within her rights to do so. “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a Black woman,” Halsey said in 2020. “So it’s been weird navigating that.”

Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Sam Hodde (Getty Images)

The former NBA player and current head coach for the Dallas Mavericks might look like a white man, but in truth, his ethnic makeup is more complex than that. He was born and raised in San Fransisco to a Black father and white mom. According to Essentially Sports, he was raised in an African American household.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Sofia Richie is the youngest daughter born to legendary musician Lionel Richie. She’s made a name for herself in the fashion industry, separate from her father’s legacy. As The Root previously reported, Richie said folks say racist stuff around her not knowing that she’s really Black. “I’m very light, so some people don’t really know that I’m black,” Richie said in an interview with Complex. “I’ve been in situations where people will say something kind of racist, and I’ll step in and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re light.’”

Pete Wentz

Pete Wentz

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

In 2020, the internet went up in flames after finding out that Fall Out Boy musician Pete Wentz is the son of a Black woman. During the 2020 BLM protests, Wentz was one of the first celebrities to speak up against the injustice. This tracks for the rock star, as before Fall Out Boy even was formed, Wentz was part of Racetraitor, the punk rock band that wrote anti-racist and anti-imperialist songs.

Mimi Sommer

Mimi Sommer

(L-R) Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Mimi Sommer and Amanda Sudano attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Mimi Sommer and Amanda Sudano attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Mimi Sommer is the oldest daughter of disco diva Donna Summer. Her father, Helmuth Sommer, was married to her mother for three years, 1973 to 1976.

Logic

Logic

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)

If it wasn’t for Logic constantly reminding folks that he’s Black, most people wouldn’t know that fun fact about him. The rapper was born to a Black father and white mother. Much of Logic’s music centers around his struggles as a biracial man. Although he is talented, many folks criticize Logic for milking the whole “Black dad” thing too much, especially when he doesn’t quite look the part.

Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Justin Ford (Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder center might look like your average white NBA star, but in fact, he was raised by a Black dad and white mother. In an interview, he said, “You it’s like lightskin? I’m brightskin,” he jokingly said. Hartenstein continued saying whenever someone finds out that he’s biracial, he notices a switch. “When they find out I’m Black, the handshake changes. It switches,” he said referencing a Key and Peele sketch.

Kitt Shapiro

Kitt Shapiro

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Kitt Shapiro is the only child of legendary entertainer Eartha Kitt. Her father, John William McDonald, married her mother in 1960 and their daughter was born one year later. Shapiro managed her mother until her death in 2008. Now, Shapiro manages her estate.

Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)

Actor Wentworth Miller is biracial. His father is mixed, identifying as African-American, Jamaican, German and English. His mother on the other hand, is white, with Russian, Swedish, French, Dutch, Syrian, and Lebanese ancestry. Despite being a mixed man, Miller often is type casted in roles specifically for white men. His most famous role in “Prison Break,” Miller played the white younger brother to actor Dominic Purcell.

Ina Ray Hutton

Ina Ray Hutton

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Metronome Archives (Getty Images)

Born in 1916, Ina Ray Hutton is one of the highest regarded jazz musicians of her time. But most folks don’t know she was actually mixed race. U.S. census records described her as being “negro” and “mulatto.” Regardless, Hutton passed as white throughout her career, without many even recognizing it.

Slash

Slash

Image for article titled The Pope Has Black Roots, but Here&#39;s 15 More &#39;White Passing&#39; Celebs
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Slash, who’s real name is Saul Hudson, was born to a Black mother and white father. His mother, Ola Hudson, was a well-known American fashion designer. His father is of British descent.

