Pope Leo XIV's Brother Reveals the Real Truth About Their Haitian Roots to Gayle King

While the rest of the world has been losing its mind over the news that the Catholic Church just elected its first American-born pope in Pope Leo XIV, at The Root, we’re more interested in the news that the first American-born pope has Black roots.

New Orleans-based genealogist Jari C. Honora first broke the news about this interesting branch of Pope Leo’s family tree, when he discovered that the pope’s maternal grandparents were identified as “mulatto” and “Black” in census data from the 19th century – and for many people, that’s good enough to get them an invite to the cookout.

“CBS Mornings” went straight to Pope Leo’s family to confirm Honora’s discovery. In a May 9 interview, the new pontiff’s older brother, John Prevost, told host Gayle King that he’s not completely sure about the family’s Black connection because it wasn’t something they frequently talked about.

“I am aware that my mother’s parents were from Haiti, and we are aware that her sisters were all born in New Orleans,” he told King. “But other than that, I really couldn’t tell you a whole lot.”

According to records obtained by The National Catholic Reporter, Prevost’s mother, Mildred Martinez, “was the mixed-race daughter of Black property owners, the Haitian-born Joseph Martinez and New Orleans native Louise Baquié, a Creole.”

People in the comments of the CBS interview gave Prevost props for being honest about what he knows about his ancestry.

“At least he’s not ashamed to mention that his family is half Haitian. Be proud of your ancestors’,“ wrote someone.

While everyone from White Sox fans to Haitians to Villanova alumni are claiming the new pontiff as one of their own, his brother says it’s a sign that he’s doing his job.

“Part of his job is to bring the Catholic community together again, and it’s already started,” he said.