The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, which was prerecorded on Oct. 3 in Atlanta and hosted by Fat Joe, featured the hottest rappers in the game. In honor of hip hop turning 50, the ceremony paid homage to the genre with performances by Sexxy Red, Ludacris, Kid Capri, GloRilla and more. Even though the show will air on Oct.10, we got to see stars walk the red carpet and wondered—where is the fashion?



Advertisement

Here are the most WTF fashion moments from the festivities.