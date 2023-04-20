The Most Memorable Pics From Freaknik

Hulu teased the upcoming documentary about Atlanta’s most controversial event, Freaknik, earlier this month. Though an official trailer for Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told has yet to be released, the streaming giant says that the upcoming project “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage.” Its impending release are making a few people nervous. However, the event will always have historical significance. Here are the most memorable photos from Freaknik.