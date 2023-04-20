The Most Memorable Pics From Freaknik

Hulu teased the upcoming documentary about Atlanta’s most controversial event, Freaknik, earlier this month. Though an official trailer for Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told has yet to be released, the streaming giant says that the upcoming project “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage.” Its impending release are making a few people nervous. However, the event will always have historical significance. Here are the most memorable photos from Freaknik.
Freaknik ‘96
Misty Coleman from Cincinnati, Ohio sported the words Freaknik ‘96 in colorful face paint on her cheeks at Underground Atlanta. Coleman was not a student but was in town to enjoy Freaknik activities on April 19, 1996.
Welcome To Freaknik
Freaknic posters abound as the masses arrive once again in the Black college student spring fling on Atlanta streets on April 7, 1998. Here Georgia Avenue’s Brave’s souvenir church near Turner Field adorns a marque getting locals pumped for the event.
T-Shirts For Sale
Freaknik students filled the street between 15th and 10 on W. Peachtree Street as Gregory Castillo (green shirt) a 17-year-old old high school entrepreneur sold t-shirts to the crowd on April 17,1998.
Hairstyles For Days
Dope hairstyles were part of the Freaknik scene along Mitchell Street on Saturday, April 19, 1997.
Flooded Streets
A sea of people flooded Auburn Avenue during Freaknik Saturday April 17, 1999
Traffic Jam
Traffic was at a standstill on the 75/85 connector heading north. Motorists have also become pedestrians on the interstate. Photo taken from the Decatur bridge. Exit 94 is the Edgewood Ave. exit in April 1996.
Pass The Camera
Freaknik participants from New York passed off a video camera on Marietta Street near Peachtree Friday night, April 18, 1997, the first day of Freaknik.
Late Night Partygoer
Late night Freaknik party goers flooded the crowded street of Ponce De Leon around three am as cruisers revel in their freedom. Pictured here is Brandy Jackson from Atlanta on April 20, 1996.
Girl, You Better Run
A woman ran back to her car after posing quickly for another Freaknik participant near Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall in Atlanta. After the malls closed traffic came to a standstill on Peachtree and Lenox Roads.
Twerk Something, Work Something
A woman gives an impromptu dance while traffic along Lenox Road comes to a standstill after Lenox Mall closed at 6 p.m. in Atlanta, 1995.
Caught On Tape
The back of a minivan provided a good spot for these women from Missouri to videotape who were cruising the parking lot at Lenox Square Sunday, April 20, 1997 during Freaknik.
Freaknik Boxers
Capturing the true essence of Freaknik 96, Morehouse grad William Simkins (R) tried to sell Spelman student Celeste Springer a pair of Freaknik souvenir boxer shorts for $5 during the Sweet Auburn Street Freedom Festival 4/21.
Let Me Holla At You
Shantrice Billingslea, with back to camera, talked with some men in the parking lot of South DeKalb Mall. Photo taken Saturday, April 18, 1998 at South DeKalb Mall.
Get Your Freak On
Kool Raul of Memphis, Tenn. and Marcellus Jackson of Raleigh N.C. both partied atop of their Utility Van while park in the parking lot of Greenbriar mall where students and residents alike gathered there to celebrate Freaknik.
Say Cheese
Freaknik participant Richard Gray (L) of Northeastern University in Boston took a picture of his buddy Dwayne Moore (C) posing with Shanell Perkins (2-R) and her sister LaRonda Perkins (R) outside Centennial Park as the party began just past midnight April 17, 1998. A band inside the nearby Tabernacle provided the draw for early Freaknikers.
Keep Going
Freaknikers who left Lenox Mall jam in and on their cars along Peachtree Road in front of Phipps Plaza while city of Atlanta Police Officers attempt to keep traffic moving around dinner time on April 20, 1997.
Parking Lot Partying
Late night Freaknik party goers flooded the parking lot of the Catfish Station around 1:30 am Saturday. The club is located across from City Hall East on April 20, 1996.
Bust A Move
Izola ‘Pee Wee’ Garnet (cq), left, 29, from Augusta, Ga., danced with a passerby at Underground Atlanta on Saturday, April 17, 1999. Moments later police broke the dance up and keep the crowd moving.
Taking In The Scene
From Virginia, from left to right, Enrico Alcaire, Jay Robertson, and Antinio Spilotro were hanging out and watching the traffic and sites (from a no parking area) on the Atlanta University campus Friday, April 18, 1997, on the first day of Freaknik.