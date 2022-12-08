Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian

I don’t even have enough fingers on my hands to count the number of times Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. The most infamous incident was when he cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend, Jordyn Woods. During an episode of Red Table Talk, Jordyn revealed that Tristan kissed her. This essentially ended her friendship with Kylie and the positive relationship she had with the Kardashians.