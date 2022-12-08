Is it a surprise that the Black man ends up getting investigated in an affair with a white woman despite both of them committing the same infidelity and being co-workers? Not to us at The Root. According to Page Six, GMA3 anchor T.J. Holmes is being investigated by ABC not only for his schmooze with Amy Robach but potentially more colleagues farther down the ladder.
After the Robach-romance was exposed, it was found that producer Natasha Singh and another staffer were reported to have had intimate relationships with Holmes as well, the report says. The company’s HR department is now sifting through his business to see if he dated anyone else in the network.
“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor. The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees,” said a source to Page Six.
Categorizing the appropriateness of an affair by the rank of the employee doesn’t make much sense…shouldn’t any romantic work relationship be considered a violation? Whatever it is, Robach and Holmes are being put in timeout until this situation gets cleared up.
“For now, I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air, while we figure this out,” said ABC News chief Kim Godwin in a daily news call, per Page Six.
As of now, Holmes is the only one reported to be under network investigation. Did he break any rules? According to an opinion from the New York Times, workplace romances like this may be punishable either because Holmes and Robach are high-profile journalists or because they tried to be sneaky with it.
Read more from the New York Times:
In cases in which a romantic workplace relationship becomes public and the employees involved did not give their company a heads up, there can be consequences.
“If an employer has a policy or practice that imposes the duty of disclosure or notice on the employees and they fail to disclose, that’s actionable as a violation of company policy,” [lawyer, Kevin] Moore said. “The consequences of a later disclosure could harm the company, the brand, their image, whatever that public perception might be.”
Using high-profile broadcast journalists as an example, Mr. Moore said they might be held to a higher standard because of their public positions.
“How much credibility does the broadcast journalist now have if their personal conduct is disclosed to be questionable, even though it has nothing to do with whether they do their job well?” he said. “Employers who have forward-facing, public-facing, brand-related employees, these kinds of policies are that much more important.”