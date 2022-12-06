The couple struggle is real in 2022 : after 13 years together, actress Nia Long and long-time love Ime Udoka have decided to part ways, according to E News. Udoke, head coach for the Boston Celtics, allegedly had an affair with a female Celtics employee, a scandal that apparently blindsided for the remainder of the basketball season.

Once the word was out , Long made this statement to TMZ :



“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

With this new revelation, Long told People, she and Udoka “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.” Long recently criticized the Celtics organization for the way it handled the news of the alleged affair, stating that it has been “devastating” for son Kez, 11.

For her part, we at The Root sincerely hope The Best Man star , who also has a role in Kenya Barris’ upcoming film, You People, takes the time she needs to reclaim her time .