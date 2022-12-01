Good Morning America has found itself in the middle of a very messy scandal, as two of its anchors reportedly engaged in a months-long affair. Depending on which “inside source” you believe, GMA 3 hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach either cheated on their respective spouses for months or began dating after they were already separated.



According to Page Six, their source claims that the pair started seeing each other in March while they were training for the New York City Marathon. They both left their spouses in August.

Meanwhile, People is reporting that the duo had already ended their marriages when the romantic relationship started. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

This story took over the internet after the Daily Mail published pictures of the pair looking very much like a couple while hanging out together in early November. They are seen getting up close and personal in a bar, while in another photo, Holmes appears to grab Robach’s butt as she reaches into the trunk of a car.

In response to the fervor on social media, both have deactivated their Instagram accounts. It’s important for everyone to remember these aren’t characters on a TV show, these are real people with lives, jobs and families who have to see all this mess swirling around.

Look, I’m sure this is not the end of the story, but if I were them, I would use a few minutes of my show to come out and explain that their friendship changed. Be truthful about when things actually started, apologize if you need to and move on. The minute you take the guessing game out of the situation, the internet will move on to something more interesting.